Ruth Jones & James Corden join Capital Breakfast’s star-studded Christmas Day show

James Corden and Ruth Jones join the Capital Breakfast Christmas Day special. Picture: Global/BBC One/Alamy

By Capital FM

Set your alarms for Capital's star-studded Christmas Day special.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gavin and Stacey stars Ruth Jones and James Corden and We Live in Time actors Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are just a few of the names on our star-studded Christmas Day show on Capital Breakfast.

For Christmas, of course we had to go big. Which is exactly why we had to get national treasures and the actors behind Smithy and Nessa from Gavin and Stacey, to join us.

They join Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby on Christmas Day from 10am, for an incredibly star-studded show.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are also joining the Christmas Day show. Picture: Global

Jordan, Chris and Sian will also be hanging out with Hollywood stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, TV icon Judge Rinder and comedian James Acaster.

Make sure you’re listening from 10am on Christmas Day on Global Player.