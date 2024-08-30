Relive All The Vibes From The Capital Weekender Live In Ibiza With Greggs

30 August 2024, 21:05 | Updated: 30 August 2024, 21:33

Jax Jones Full Set | Capital Dance Live In Ibiza with Greggs

We brought the party to Ibiza with our sister station Capital Dance and the Capital Weekender, and if you missed it, or if you want to relive it, here's the place to be.

On Friday 30th August, Capital Dance ended summer in the most iconic fashion, live in Ibiza with Greggs, taking over the lively Café Mambo.

From 4pm to 7pm - when Capital Weekender's Kem Cetinay took over - Capital Dance brought all the vibes to Ibiza with the help of the hottest DJs; Jax Jones, Jodie Harsh, Kelli-Leigh, Adelphi Music Factory, Campbell and MistaJam.

We live-streamed the whole event but in case you missed a moment, watch the entire show back - including the DJ's individual sets - on Global Player where you can also tune into Kem for a weekend of massive dance tunes on the Capital Weekender.

Café Mambo was bursting with good vibes and energy!
We had Café Mambo bursting with good vibes and energy! Picture: Global
Mista-Jam, Matty Chiabi and Charlie Powell at Café Mambo in Ibiza
Mista-Jam, Matty Chiabi and Charlie Powell at Café Mambo in Ibiza. Picture: Global

Capital Weekender Live In Ibiza With Greggs line-up:

  • 4:00pm | MistaJam
  • 4:30pm | Campbell
  • 4:50pm | Adelphi Music Factory
  • 5:15pm | Kelli-Leigh
  • 5:45pm | Jodie Harsh
  • 6:15pm | Jax Jones

  • 7pm | Kem Cetinay - 'The Capital Weekender'

