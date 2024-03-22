Princess Kate announces cancer treatment telling public 'please do not lose faith and hope'

22 March 2024, 18:00 | Updated: 22 March 2024, 18:10

Princess Kate has announced that she is undergoing treatment for cancer
Princess Kate has announced that she is undergoing treatment for cancer. Picture: Alamy

Princess Kate has announced that she is undergoing treatment for cancer, telling the public "not to lose faith and hope".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate thanked the public for their "wonderful messages of support" and understanding during her recovery from abdominal surgery on January.

She said tests after her operation found cancer had been present, with her now undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The princess added that she had been keeping it private so she and William could take their time explaining what had happened to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Read more: Princess Kate focusing on her 'lifetime project' as she works from home amid hopes for Easter royal return

Read more: Kate's private hospital 'under investigation for delaying report' of staff 'trying to look at her medical records'

Sharing the update, she said: "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

She directly addressed people who have been affected by cancer, adding: "Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Watch: Princess Kate announces that she is receiving treatment for cancer

It comes as Kate has faced weeks of online speculation over her health and whereabouts.

Her last public engagement was at Sandringham on Christmas Day, with Kensington Palace announcing that she would not return to public engagements until Easter at the earliest.

Kensington Palace acknowledged from the outset that when she is ready, the Princess may choose to disclose further details about her surgery and recovery.

But aides have also stressed that she is entitled to privacy around her personal medical information.

It comes after it was revealed that three London clinic staff were placed under investigation for allegedly trying to access Kate's medical records following her operation.

On Wednesday, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) confirmed it had received a complaint and said it is currently "assessing the information provided".

Kate was made aware of the "major security breach".

More News

See more More News

Travis Kelce has revealed which reality TV show he can't get enough of

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Just Revealed His Favourite Reality TV Show

Here's everything you need to know about Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber Fact File: Her Age, Famous Family, Marriage To Justin Bieber & More

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024?

Is Harry Styles Releasing An Album In 2024?

All the details on Anne-Marie's not-so-secret relationship with Slowthai

Anne-Marie And Husband Slowthai's Relationship Timeline

Before Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge was with Sydney Chandler

Who Is Louis Partridge’s Ex-Girlfriend? His Dating History Revealed

These are the latest betting odds on who will win Celebrity Big Brother 2024

Who Is Favourite To Win Celebrity Big Brother?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits