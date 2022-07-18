The Omaze Million Pound House Draw Is Teaming Up With Global’s Make Some Noise - Here's How To Enter

Enter the Omaze Kent House Draw and you’ll be helping small charities provide crucial services, including food banks, mental health helplines, community projects and employment programmes.

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw is teaming up with Global’s Make Some Noise to allow you to have a chance to win a fully-furnished house in Kent worth £2,500,000.

For less than the cost of a cinema ticket, you could help small UK charities to make a big difference through Global’s Make Some Noise.

The pandemic coupled with the cost-of-living crisis means that many people now rely on small, local charities for food, care, counselling, companionship, and survival. And it’s why Omaze will be donating 80% of the net proceeds from the Kent House Draw towards our work.

Enter the Kent House Draw now and you could win an incredible beachfront home worth £2,500,000.

So, what are you waiting for? Do something omazing! You'll be supporting Global’s Make Some Noise just by entering.

For a limited time Omaze are giving away spectacular Early Bird Prizes to those of you who enter early. That’s right. Not only could you win a fully-furnished house in Kent worth £2,500,000 in the Grand Prize Draw, you’ll also have the chance to win life-changing Early Bird Prizes, like a Porsche Taycan 4S or £125,000 in cash, just for entering early!

The Kent House Draw is open to entrants who are at least 18 years of age and resident in the United Kingdom.

Omaze UK Limited is the promoter of the Kent House Draw with Global's Make Some Noise being the charitable beneficiary, registered charity in England and Wales (1091657) and in Scotland (SC041475). 80% of the net proceeds of the draw will go to the charity, with Omaze being paid 20%. It is expected that approximately £500,000 will be raised for the charity, which would mean Omaze being paid £125,000. Irrespective of sales, Omaze has guaranteed a minimum total payment of £100,000 for the charity. No purchase necessary. The Kent House Draw closes on 25th September 2022.

The online fundraising platform’s latest campaign will raise crucial funds for Global’s Make Some Noise. One lucky person is guaranteed to win a stunning £2,500,000 beachfront house in Kent - as part of a new prize draw to raise vital funds for Global’s Make Some Noise.

The winner of the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw will get the keys to the unique ‘Bond lair-esque’ four-bedroom house, built into the cliffs on the Kent coast, on the site of a former WWII gun emplacement. Boasting some of the best views in Britain - the property has been transformed into a stylish and contemporary new home, designed with all the comforts to enjoy an easy living lifestyle.

The house comes fully furnished and mortgage free - with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The winner is also given £50,000 cash to help them settle in - and is free to either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

As well as making its grand prize winner a multi-millionaire - the draw will also support Global’s Make Some Noise, a charity dedicated to improving lives by supporting over 100 small charities across the UK such as Rising Sun Domestic Violence and Abuse Service (in Kent); Cerebral Palsy Scotland and Leeds Black Elders Association (LBEA).

Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Kent are available now at www.omaze.co.uk.

The draw closes on Sunday 25th September 2022 for online entries and Tuesday 27th September, 2022 for postal entries.

For full terms and conditions, see www.omaze.co.uk. No purchase necessary to enter. Over 18s and UK residents only.