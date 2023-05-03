Niall Horan Reads Fanfiction About Himself

Niall Horan read fanfiction about himself. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

We made Niall Horan read fanfiction about himself in the first hilarious instalment of Sonny Jay's Story Time!

Niall Horan made Directioners' dreams come true as he read fanfiction about himself, telling the story of a fan's encounter with him backstage at one of his gigs, in our exclusive video you can watch on Global Player.

We managed to weave in One Direction references, obviously, Harry Styles, 'Nice To Meet Ya' and of course 'Slow Hands'.

Nestled in a cosy armchair under a warm lighting, Niall began the story Slow Hands, Fast Tongue with a giggle but read the bedtime story like a true pro.

Niall Horan read the first instalment in Sonny Jay's Story Time. Picture: Global

Story Time with Niall Horan: Niall's 'ssh' was the most perfect 'ssh' we've seen. Picture: Global

He even recreated the moment we all wanted to see, 'ssh-ing' in the most perfect way.

And don't miss the moment he tries to look up through batted eyelashes

Closing the book and turning off the light at the end of the story, Niall said: "That was some online Tumblr s**t right there," and he's not wrong.

