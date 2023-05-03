Niall Horan Reads Fanfiction About Himself

3 May 2023, 11:56

Niall Horan read fanfiction about himself
Niall Horan read fanfiction about himself. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We made Niall Horan read fanfiction about himself in the first hilarious instalment of Sonny Jay's Story Time!

Niall Horan made Directioners' dreams come true as he read fanfiction about himself, telling the story of a fan's encounter with him backstage at one of his gigs, in our exclusive video you can watch on Global Player.

We managed to weave in One Direction references, obviously, Harry Styles, 'Nice To Meet Ya' and of course 'Slow Hands'.

Nestled in a cosy armchair under a warm lighting, Niall began the story Slow Hands, Fast Tongue with a giggle but read the bedtime story like a true pro.

Watch Niall Horan read fanfiction on Global Player

Niall Horan read the first instalment in Sonny Jay's Story Time
Niall Horan read the first instalment in Sonny Jay's Story Time. Picture: Global
Story Time with Niall Horan: Niall's 'ssh' was the most perfect 'ssh' we've seen
Story Time with Niall Horan: Niall's 'ssh' was the most perfect 'ssh' we've seen. Picture: Global

He even recreated the moment we all wanted to see, 'ssh-ing' in the most perfect way.

And don't miss the moment he tries to look up through batted eyelashes

Closing the book and turning off the light at the end of the story, Niall said: "That was some online Tumblr s**t right there," and he's not wrong.

Watch Niall Horan read fanfiction on Global Player

More News

See more More News

Claudia Fogarty from Love Island revealed her car was broken into

Love Island’s Claudia Fogarty Left ‘Shaken’ After She Was Targeted By Thieves

Niall Horan

Niall Horan Talks About His 'More Mature Sound' & Career Bucket List

Francesca Farago is engaged to Jesse Sullivan

Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago Is Engaged To TikTok Star Jesse Sullivan

Who will be on the Barbie soundtrack?

All The Songs Rumoured To Be On Barbie's Soundtrack: From Taylor Swift To Dua Lipa

TV & Film

Florence Pugh debuted a new haircut

Florence Pugh Debuted A Buzzcut At The Met Gala

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star