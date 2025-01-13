Naya Rivera’s ex-husband shares emotional update on son five years after her death

13 January 2025, 15:03

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband shares emotional update on son five years after her death
Naya Rivera’s ex-husband shares emotional update on son five years after her death. Picture: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for U.S. Fund for UNICEF, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

By Jenny Medlicott

Ryan Dorsey has shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his ex-wife Naya Rivera five years since she passed away.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Actor Ryan Dorsey has shared an emotional tribute to mark five birthdays since Naya Rivera's death.

Naya was best known for her role as Santana Lopez on Glee, but tragically died five years ago in a boating accident.

Paying tribute to his ex-wife on January 12th, Ryan posted a heartfelt poem to celebrate what would have been Naya’s 38th birthday. He also included a touching update on life as a solo parent to their son.

Ryan wrote on Instagram: “Happy Heavenly Birthday, 5 birthdays since you’ve been gone.”

“Thoughts everyday about how it went wrong. The memories attached to places, Still see all the things, see all our faces.

“Visions of happiness and sadness, 15 years flash by when I hear a certain song.

“I shake my head often still in disbelief, They say time heals all, but all is not grief.”

The American actor also gave an emotional insight into his relationship with their now nine-year-old son, Jorsey, who the former couple welcomed in 2015. Later in the day, Ryan also shared a handful of posts of their son, including a video where Jorsey says he's making a snow angel for "someone special".

Ryan's poem continued: “Doing the best I can for our JoJo Binx, as the time goes by, Im often alone and sit and think.

“I think more of our better times, like this picture from the past, but it still f---ing stings.”

To make it even more heartbreaking, Ryan also left a message for the dogs the couple used to share, Emmy and Lucy, before they passed away.

He added: “So give Emmy and Lucy one good rub,

“And if you’re reading this, Be kind to the one’s you love,

“You’ll never know when you give your last hug.”

Ryan shared an update on the former couple's son Jorsey
Ryan shared an update on the former couple's son Jorsey. Picture: Instagram

Naya passed away aged 33 after a drowning accident in 2020. The Glee star rented out a boat on California’s Lake Piru with her son Jorsey, who was four at the time, but when the pair failed to return on time staff were sent out to search for them.

The search crew found the actress’s son Jorsey asleep in the boat but Naya was nowhere to be found. She was reported missing before her death was confirmed five days later. A funeral was held on July 24, 2020.

While reports suggest Naya and Ryan had a rocky relationship at times, resulting in their eventual split, Ryan has shared a number of moving tributes to his ex-wife since her death.

Read more Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other | We Live In Time

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Luca is back on Love Island for All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Luca Bish: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley

Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series was she on

Love Island

All about Love Island All Stars' Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars Scott Thomas: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Everything you need to know about Marcel Somerville

Love Island All Stars Marcel Somerville: Age, exes, son, wife, height and what series he was on

Love Island

Are Maya Jama and Ruben Dias dating?

Is Maya Jama dating footballer Ruben Dias?

Is Love Island's Marcel still married?

Is Love Island All Stars' Marcel Somerville still married?

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits