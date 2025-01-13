Naya Rivera’s ex-husband shares emotional update on son five years after her death

Naya Rivera’s ex-husband shares emotional update on son five years after her death. Picture: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for U.S. Fund for UNICEF, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

By Jenny Medlicott

Ryan Dorsey has shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his ex-wife Naya Rivera five years since she passed away.

Actor Ryan Dorsey has shared an emotional tribute to mark five birthdays since Naya Rivera's death.

Naya was best known for her role as Santana Lopez on Glee, but tragically died five years ago in a boating accident.

Paying tribute to his ex-wife on January 12th, Ryan posted a heartfelt poem to celebrate what would have been Naya’s 38th birthday. He also included a touching update on life as a solo parent to their son.

Ryan wrote on Instagram: “Happy Heavenly Birthday, 5 birthdays since you’ve been gone.”

“Thoughts everyday about how it went wrong. The memories attached to places, Still see all the things, see all our faces.

“Visions of happiness and sadness, 15 years flash by when I hear a certain song.

“I shake my head often still in disbelief, They say time heals all, but all is not grief.”

Read more: Glee cast reunite for new Naya Rivera song three years after her death

The American actor also gave an emotional insight into his relationship with their now nine-year-old son, Jorsey, who the former couple welcomed in 2015. Later in the day, Ryan also shared a handful of posts of their son, including a video where Jorsey says he's making a snow angel for "someone special".

Ryan's poem continued: “Doing the best I can for our JoJo Binx, as the time goes by, Im often alone and sit and think.

“I think more of our better times, like this picture from the past, but it still f---ing stings.”

To make it even more heartbreaking, Ryan also left a message for the dogs the couple used to share, Emmy and Lucy, before they passed away.

He added: “So give Emmy and Lucy one good rub,

“And if you’re reading this, Be kind to the one’s you love,

“You’ll never know when you give your last hug.”

Ryan shared an update on the former couple's son Jorsey. Picture: Instagram

Naya passed away aged 33 after a drowning accident in 2020. The Glee star rented out a boat on California’s Lake Piru with her son Jorsey, who was four at the time, but when the pair failed to return on time staff were sent out to search for them.

The search crew found the actress’s son Jorsey asleep in the boat but Naya was nowhere to be found. She was reported missing before her death was confirmed five days later. A funeral was held on July 24, 2020.

While reports suggest Naya and Ryan had a rocky relationship at times, resulting in their eventual split, Ryan has shared a number of moving tributes to his ex-wife since her death.

