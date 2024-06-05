Glee's Chris Colfer Was Told That Coming Out As Gay Would "Ruin" His Career

Glee's Chris Colfer Was Told That Coming Out As Gay Would "Ruin" His Career. Picture: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation, Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

"If I'm an openly gay actor, I may never win a major award, I may never get to play a superhero, but I think being a beacon of positivity and providing that comfort for people is way more important than attention."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Glee star Chris Colfer has revealed that he was advised to stay in the closet when he was playing Kurt on the hit teen drama.

It's impossible to imagine Glee without Chris Colfer. The TV landscape has changed a lot now but, at the time, there was still very little LGBTQ+ representation on TV and Kurt helped pave the way for many of the queer stories we see in media today.

When Glee debuted in May 2009, Chris hadn't spoken about his sexuality publicly. However, midway through season 1, he came out as gay in an interview with Chelsea Handler and went on to work closely with multiple LGBTQ+ charities.

Now, Chris has opened up about coming out and said that he was told that it would "ruin his career" when he was on Glee.

Stars of Glee come together for promo trailer

Appearing on The View (June 4th), Chris said: "I grew up in a very conservative town where being openly gay was dangerous. When I read [Glee's] script for the first time is when I saw it was an openly gay character and I was terrified. When I started filming the show, I had a lot of people tell me, 'Do not come out whatever you do because it will ruin your career'."

Chris then explained that he initially listened to the people around him. He added: "And so I hid for a little bit but I also told them, ‘I can’t hide it, with my voice - I’m more effeminate than most people, I can’t hide it.’ And they said, ‘Don’t worry. As long as you never address it, you’ll be rewarded for it in the end.’"

However, a fan of Glee completely changed his mind. Chris revealed that the cast went on a post-signing tour and a little boy secretly gave him an envelope when his parents weren't looking: "I opened it up and there was a little note that said ‘Thank you.’ And there was a little paper clip chain that was the colors of the rainbow."

Chris said: "In that moment, I knew I had to come out. That’s more important."

Chris Colfer Talks Releasing 20th Book, Coming Out While Starring in 'Glee' | The View

In terms of how coming out could have affected his TV career, Chris said: "At the time, I was thinking, 'If I'm an openly gay actor, I may never win a major award, I may never get to play a superhero, but I think being a beacon of positivity and providing that comfort for people is way more important than attention."

People have since praised Chris for his bravery on X/Twitter. In a viral post, one fan wrote: "when i say chris colfer was the right person at the right time to make history, this is exactly what i mean. he prioritized representation over reputation and the world is a safer, more inclusive space now because of that."

Another wrote: "yall hate to say that glee had cultural impact but little chris colfer really changed tv eh"

when i say chris colfer was the right person at the right time to make history, this is exactly what i mean. he prioritized representation over reputation and the world is a safer, more inclusive space now because of that https://t.co/9rjH7GksCA — sayani :)(: (@kgleeb) June 4, 2024

yall hate to say that glee had cultural impact but little chris colfer really changed tv eh https://t.co/0Np2Idh3Ju — yoshi’s version 🩵🍉 (@hedwigyitzhak) June 5, 2024

Since Glee, Chris has gone on to become a best-selling children's author, and his latest book Roswell Johnson Saves the World is out now.

Read more Glee news here:

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.