How Natasha Bedingfield Is Inspiring Team GB Athletes

Natasha Bedingfield on performing for the Team GB House!

By Kathryn Knight

Natasha Bedingfield told us how it feels to have her song soundtrack a Team GB athlete's pre-performance ritual.

Natasha Bedingfield joined the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill from Team GB House in Paris before performing for the athletes and she told us how it feels for her music to play an important part of canoeist Kimberley Woods’ warm-up regime.

Kimberley previously told us that the last song she listened to before she competed – and won bronze – was ‘Unwritten’ and we reckon Natasha deserves a medal of her own.

Natasha Bedingfield joined the Capital Evening Show. Picture: Getty/Global

The pop icon told us: “I’m feeling very proud of myself,” before joking, “Where’s my medal?!”

“I met her right before this and she’s so lovely and very down to earth considering she’s a superhero!”

