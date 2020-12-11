Exclusive

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Martin Kemp opened up, sharing memories about Barbara Windsor, after the EastEnders star passed away.

Roman Kemp's father, Martin Kemp, spoke to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp about the tragic passing of EastEnders icon, Dame Barbara Windsor.

Best known for her roles as Peggy Mitchell in the soap, as well as her appearances in Carry On films, Barbara Windsor passed away at the age of 83.

Barbara Windsor starred in EastEnders as Peggy Mitchell. Picture: PA Images

Martin, who starred alongside her, said, "I worked with [Barbara] for a good couple of years in EastEnders. I used to sit there for hours talking to her, because she was - I can't tell you - one of the most beautiful people I've ever met.

"She was one of life's good people. I find it really sad this morning. My heart goes out to Scott, who's lost her. I can't tell you how nice she was. She was just beautiful," he continued.

Not only did Martin Kemp work with Barbara on EastEnders, but he took inspiration from her for his role in The Krays, after she famously dated East End gangster, Reggie Kray.

Peggy Mitchell sadly passed away at the age of 83. Picture: PA Images

Barbara's husband, Scott Mitchell, confirmed that the actress had died peacefully from Alzheimer's at a London care home.

Scott said she will be remembered for the "love, fun, friendship and brightness she brought to all our lives"