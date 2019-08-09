Lipstick Shaped Nails Are Blowing Up On Instagram As The Latest Beauty Trend

9 August 2019, 12:41

Lipstick Shaped Nails Are Blowing Up On Instagram
Lipstick Shaped Nails Are Blowing Up On Instagram. Picture: Instagram / Unistella

Trust us, you will start seeing these nails EVERYWHERE.

A fresh manicure is a beauty essential and can take your outfit to a whole new level.

And just when we thought we'd seen every nail trend going (let's not forget the stiletto design and coffin-shaped nails), a new beauty trend is sweeping the internet and taking over the 'Gram.

That's right - it's the new lipstick-shaped nail trend that everyone's trying.

As the name suggests, lipstick nails involve getting your talons trimmed asymmetrically, so they resemble a tube of lippy.

Celeb nail artist Park Eunkyung coined the beauty trend, regularly sharing photos of her latest designs via Unistella Nails.

Speaking to Refinery29, Eunkyung said: "I was working on a shoot for a YSL sunglasses campaign and I was really drawn to the cat-eye frames, and thought it would be interesting to try and shape my nails like cat-eye sunglasses.

"It turned out more like a lipstick shape — but I actually loved the detail it gave to my manicure."

Discussing the practicalities of having lipstick-shaped nails, Eunkyung commented: "I've recently been loving the look of long nails, but they've never felt comfortable to me.

"Since I've tried the lipstick shape, I can't stop wearing it because it has a unique look that I like, but also because it's surprisingly comfortable — like a short nail and long nail in one."

Will you be trying out the trend? Or do you think you'll stick to a classic look? Let us know @capitalofficial.

