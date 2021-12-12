KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

KSI brought all the vibes to the O2 arena as he took over the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with an unforgettable set.

KSI has had an undeniably crazy year, with hit after hit and countless enviable collaborations under his belt!

He brought all the energy to the arena as he got the #CapitalJBB crowd dancing to ‘Patience’, following the banger up by performing ‘Lighter’ with fellow baller Nathan Dawe!

The 28-year-old star rounded off his energetic set with 'Really Love', featuring none other than Craig David in a performance we're unlikely to get out of our minds anytime soon.

KSI owned the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy

Craig David joined KSI on stage for his JBB debut. Picture: Alamy

KSI brought the vibes to the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: Alamy

KSI Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

'Really Love'

'Holiday'

'Lighter'

KSI gave an incredible set on the second night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday, December 12 at The O2 Arena.

