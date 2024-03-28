Here's When Jordan North Will Start On Capital Breakfast

28 March 2024, 10:01

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby from the 8th April
Listen to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby from the 8th April. Picture: Global

We've confirmed the start date for the all new Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jordan North will host his first Capital Breakfast show on Monday 8th April – set your alarms!

Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris and Sian will see the biggest artists and the most famous celebrities join them on the show.

Jordan said: “My alarm clock is on, and I cannot wait to get started on Capital Breakfast! Buckle up as we’re going to wake the nation up with the best tunes, huge interviews and biggest laughs so make sure you tune in!”

The trio have been friends for years and we can't wait to hear more of their genuine connection, infectious humour and real life stories when the show launches.

Chris said: “Here we go! It’s not lost on all three of us what a huge privilege it is to wake up the nation. I cannot wait for us to get started together.”

Sian agreed: “There is so much energy for the show, I know our listeners can’t wait to see what we’ve got in store - we’ve got plans for huge guests, huge games and a whole lot of mischief! I’ve known Jordan for a long time and it's fantastic to be working with him.”

The all new Capital Breakfast Show with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby launches on the 8th of April at 6am.

Listen to Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby from the 8th April weekdays 6am – 10am across the UK and on Global Player, the official Capital app.

