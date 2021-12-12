JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Jingle Bell Ball

12 December 2021, 21:37

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB
JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

JLS got all 16,000 fans in the O2 moving with their unmissable Sunday Set at the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JLS had all of our hearts beating again as they took to the #CapitalJBB stage!

Their four-part harmonies bounced around the O2 arena in an unforgettable five-song-strong set in that reminded us all why they've played the ball a whopping five times!

They kicked off the fun with a classic – the upbeat bop 'The Club Is Alive', giving fans everything they were wishing for and more.

Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Global Player

The Saturday night performance had saw mega-hits like 'She Makes Me Wanna', 'Eternal Love' and 'Beat Again'.

The quartet capped off the energised set with none other than 'Everybody In Love' and we just can't stop thinking about it!

Check out all the content from JLS boys Jingle Bell Ball return...

JLS had fans on their feet throughout their JBB set
JLS had fans on their feet throughout their JBB set. Picture: Alamy
The O2 were in awe of JLS' set at JBB
The O2 were in awe of JLS' set at JBB. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: JLS kick off their undeniably electric set with 'The Club Is Alive'

WATCH: JLS gave us all the nostalgia with 'She Makes Me Wanna'

WATCH: JLS had us all in our feels with their performance of 'Everybody In Love'

WATCH: Could you feel the 'Eternal Love' in The O2 when JLS performed this one?

JLS coordinated to the nines on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet
JLS coordinated to the nines on the Jingle Bell Ball red carpet. Picture: Alamy

JLS 2021 Set List:

  • 'The Club Is Alive'
  • 'She Makes Me Wanna'
  • 'Eternal Love'
  • 'Beat Again'
  • 'Love You More'
  • 'Everybody In Love'

JLS got everyone feeling nostalgic during day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday, December 12 at The O2 Arena.

