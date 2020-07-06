JK Rowling Slammed For Comparing Transgender Hormone Therapy To Gay Conversion Therapy

JK Rowling has upset fans with her comments. Picture: PA images

JK Rowling has received a huge backlash over comments she’s made about transgender hormone therapy.

JK Rowling is at the centre of another Twitter storm after she compared transgender hormone therapy to gay conversion therapy.

The Harry Potter author, who upset fans with her controversial comments about trans people last month, has caused offence once again.

JK Rowling's comments have been slammed by fans. Picture: PA images

She shared a series of posts after someone claimed she had liked a tweet comparing hormone prescriptions to antidepressants.

The tweet read: “Yes they are sometimes necessary and lifesaving, but they should be a last resort. Pure laziness for those who would rather medicate than put in the time and effort to heal people’s minds.”

However, Rowling claimed the screenshot misrepresented her views.

She wrote: “I’ve ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely.

“I’ve ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I’ve ignored death and rape threats. I’m not going to ignore this.

“When you lie about what I believe about mental health medication and when you misrepresent the views of a trans woman for whom I feel nothing but admiration and solidarity, you cross a line.

“I’ve written and spoken about my own mental health challenges, which include OCD, depression and anxiety. I did so recently in my essay ‘TERF Wars’. I’ve taken anti-depressants in the past and they helped me.

JK Rowling posted a series of tweets. Picture: Twitter

“Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests.

“Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function.

“These concerns were explored by the recent BBC documentary about the Tavistock Clinic. Whistleblowers were talking about transitions driven by homophobia.

“As I’ve said many times, transition may be the answer for some. For others, it won’t – witness the accounts of detransitioners. ‘The system sees surgery as the easy fix to girls who do not conform’.

“Sophie is a trans woman and a true feminist ally. She was making the point that anti-depressants were over-prescribed to teenagers in the past, with serious consequences.

“The long-term health risks of cross-sex hormones have been now been tracked over a lengthy period. These side-effects are often minimised or denied by trans activists.

“Carl Henegan, professor of evidence-based medicine at Oxford University, has described the off-label use of puberty blockers on under-18s as an ‘unregulated live experiment on children’.

“None of that may trouble you or disturb your belief in your own righteousness. But if so, I can’t pretend I care much about your bad opinion of me.”

