Jingle Bell Ball 2021: All The Hottest Red Carpet Looks From Sunday Night
12 December 2021, 18:18 | Updated: 12 December 2021, 22:26
The stars at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard have shown up to the O2 for the second night of JBB with some seriously trendy outfits including Griff, Anne-Marie, Ed Sheeran and JLS.
We are welcoming an array of huge talents at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard and the stars have shown up with some seriously impressive outfits!
From JLS and Anne-Marie to Ed Sheeran and Griff, here's a look at some of the most iconic looks from night two at the #CapitalJBB red carpet...
Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Global Player
-
Lauren Layfield served another iconic look at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard
-
Joel Corry gave us a vibrant ensemble on the red carpet
-
Max Balegde hit us with another Mariah Carey serve for night two!
-
Joel Corry was joined on the red carpet by Hayley May & Harlee
-
Ella Henderson wasn't short of iconic looks at JBB 2021
-
Nathan Dawe graced the JBB red carpet and was all smiles
-
Griff looked like a dream on the red carpet at JBB
-
It wouldn't be a JBB red carpet without an iconic Anne-Marie serve
-
KSI was ready for his JBB debut as he took to the red carpet
-
Aimee Vivian slaaaayed on the second night of the Jingle Bell Ball
-
Shane Codd showed up beaming on the red carpet
-
MistaJam was ready to take on night two of Capital's JBB
-
Will Manning looked suave on night two of the JBB
-
Jonasu is making his debut at Capital's JBB with an edgy ensemble
-
ArrDee headed to JBB's red carpet for night two with an iconic ensemble
-
Craig David rocked up with a black and white set on the red carpet
-
Ed Sheeran wore a colourful number to celebrate headlining at JBB
-
Fashion icons Sian Welby, Roman Kemp & Sonny Jay returned for night two with their iconic outfits
> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard