Jingle Bell Ball 2021: All The Hottest Red Carpet Looks From Sunday Night

Artists served some iconic looks at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The stars at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard have shown up to the O2 for the second night of JBB with some seriously trendy outfits including Griff, Anne-Marie, Ed Sheeran and JLS.

We are welcoming an array of huge talents at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard and the stars have shown up with some seriously impressive outfits!

From JLS and Anne-Marie to Ed Sheeran and Griff, here's a look at some of the most iconic looks from night two at the #CapitalJBB red carpet...

Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Global Player

Lauren Layfield served another iconic look at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard Lauren Layfield on day two of JBB. Picture: Getty Joel Corry gave us a vibrant ensemble on the red carpet Joel Corry at Capital's JBB 2021. Picture: Getty Max Balegde hit us with another Mariah Carey serve for night two! Max Balegde joined us on the red carpet again on Sunday night. Picture: Getty Joel Corry was joined on the red carpet by Hayley May & Harlee Joel Corry, Hayley May & Harlee at the UK's biggest Christmas party! Picture: Getty Ella Henderson wasn't short of iconic looks at JBB 2021 Ella Henderson stunned on the JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty Nathan Dawe graced the JBB red carpet and was all smiles Nathan Dawe was so ready to play his JBB set. Picture: Getty Griff looked like a dream on the red carpet at JBB Griff graced the JBB red carpet with a sparkly number. Picture: Getty It wouldn't be a JBB red carpet without an iconic Anne-Marie serve Anne-Marie delivered with her stunning red carpet outfit. Picture: Getty KSI was ready for his JBB debut as he took to the red carpet KSI looked suave on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Aimee Vivian slaaaayed on the second night of the Jingle Bell Ball Aimee Vivian on Sunday night of JBB. Picture: Getty Shane Codd showed up beaming on the red carpet Shane Codd hit the red carpet with a fresh outfit. Picture: Getty MistaJam was ready to take on night two of Capital's JBB MistaJam at Capital's JBB. Picture: Getty Will Manning looked suave on night two of the JBB Will Manning stopped by the red carpet on Sunday night. Picture: Getty Jonasu is making his debut at Capital's JBB with an edgy ensemble Jonasu hit the JBB red carpet on Sunday. Picture: Getty ArrDee headed to JBB's red carpet for night two with an iconic ensemble ArrDee on the red carpet at JBB. Picture: Getty Craig David rocked up with a black and white set on the red carpet Craig David looked amazing on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Ed Sheeran wore a colourful number to celebrate headlining at JBB Ed Sheeran on the Capital JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty Fashion icons Sian Welby, Roman Kemp & Sonny Jay returned for night two with their iconic outfits Roman, Sonny & Sian looked amazing on night two. Picture: Getty

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard