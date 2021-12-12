Jingle Bell Ball 2021: All The Hottest Red Carpet Looks From Sunday Night

12 December 2021, 18:18 | Updated: 12 December 2021, 22:26

Artists served some iconic looks at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard
Artists served some iconic looks at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The stars at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard have shown up to the O2 for the second night of JBB with some seriously trendy outfits including Griff, Anne-Marie, Ed Sheeran and JLS.

We are welcoming an array of huge talents at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard and the stars have shown up with some seriously impressive outfits!

From JLS and Anne-Marie to Ed Sheeran and Griff, here's a look at some of the most iconic looks from night two at the #CapitalJBB red carpet...

  1. Lauren Layfield served another iconic look at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

    Lauren Layfield on day two of JBB
    Lauren Layfield on day two of JBB. Picture: Getty

  2. Joel Corry gave us a vibrant ensemble on the red carpet

    Joel Corry at Capital's JBB 2021
    Joel Corry at Capital's JBB 2021. Picture: Getty

  3. Max Balegde hit us with another Mariah Carey serve for night two!

    Max Balegde joined us on the red carpet again on Sunday night
    Max Balegde joined us on the red carpet again on Sunday night. Picture: Getty

  4. Joel Corry was joined on the red carpet by Hayley May & Harlee

    Joel Corry, Hayley May & Harlee at the UK's biggest Christmas party!
    Joel Corry, Hayley May & Harlee at the UK's biggest Christmas party! Picture: Getty

  5. Ella Henderson wasn't short of iconic looks at JBB 2021

    Ella Henderson stunned on the JBB red carpet
    Ella Henderson stunned on the JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty

  6. Nathan Dawe graced the JBB red carpet and was all smiles

    Nathan Dawe was so ready to play his JBB set
    Nathan Dawe was so ready to play his JBB set. Picture: Getty

  7. Griff looked like a dream on the red carpet at JBB

    Griff graced the JBB red carpet with a sparkly number
    Griff graced the JBB red carpet with a sparkly number. Picture: Getty

  8. It wouldn't be a JBB red carpet without an iconic Anne-Marie serve

    Anne-Marie delivered with her stunning red carpet outfit
    Anne-Marie delivered with her stunning red carpet outfit. Picture: Getty

  9. KSI was ready for his JBB debut as he took to the red carpet

    KSI looked suave on the red carpet
    KSI looked suave on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

  10. Aimee Vivian slaaaayed on the second night of the Jingle Bell Ball

    Aimee Vivian on Sunday night of JBB
    Aimee Vivian on Sunday night of JBB. Picture: Getty

  11. Shane Codd showed up beaming on the red carpet

    Shane Codd hit the red carpet with a fresh outfit
    Shane Codd hit the red carpet with a fresh outfit. Picture: Getty

  12. MistaJam was ready to take on night two of Capital's JBB

    MistaJam at Capital's JBB
    MistaJam at Capital's JBB. Picture: Getty

  13. Will Manning looked suave on night two of the JBB

    Will Manning stopped by the red carpet on Sunday night
    Will Manning stopped by the red carpet on Sunday night. Picture: Getty

  14. Jonasu is making his debut at Capital's JBB with an edgy ensemble

    Jonasu hit the JBB red carpet on Sunday
    Jonasu hit the JBB red carpet on Sunday. Picture: Getty

  15. ArrDee headed to JBB's red carpet for night two with an iconic ensemble

    ArrDee on the red carpet at JBB
    ArrDee on the red carpet at JBB. Picture: Getty

  16. Craig David rocked up with a black and white set on the red carpet

    Craig David looked amazing on the red carpet
    Craig David looked amazing on the red carpet. Picture: Getty

  17. Ed Sheeran wore a colourful number to celebrate headlining at JBB

    Ed Sheeran on the Capital JBB red carpet
    Ed Sheeran on the Capital JBB red carpet. Picture: Getty

  18. Fashion icons Sian Welby, Roman Kemp & Sonny Jay returned for night two with their iconic outfits

    Roman, Sonny & Sian looked amazing on night two
    Roman, Sonny & Sian looked amazing on night two. Picture: Getty

