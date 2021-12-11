Exclusive

Jesy Nelson Reveals Huge Update About New Music Backstage At Jingle Bell Ball

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson has revealed an update on her new music as she joined Jimmy Hill at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

Jesy Nelson spilled the tea about her new music while joining Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard!

The ‘Boyz’ songstress took to The O2 arena for her solo debut as she joined a star-studded line-up of artists during the first night of the JBB including Becky Hill, Years & Years’ Olly Alexander and Justin Bieber.

Ahead of her performance on stage, Jesy had a chat with Jimmy Hill about her new music, and the update has us all excited!

Jesy Nelson spilled the tea on her new music. Picture: Getty

Jesy Nelson joined Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global

Jimmy asked Jesy: “Have you got any other songs in the pipeline or any collaborations?”

Revealing that she is, in fact, planning her next music release, Jesy replied: “Yes, I have!

“So next year, I’m filming the second single which is so exciting. I’m excited for this one.”

Jesy Nelson gave an update on her new music. Picture: Alamy

Jimmy then asked: “Can you give me a clue about it? Is it the same kind of vibe?”

“No, it’s not,” Jesy revealed, “It’s a different vibe. I feel like it’s one for the ladies.”

The songstress then kept the rest of the details under wraps, but we’re excited nonetheless!

