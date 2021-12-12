Jax Jones Kicked Off The Jingle Bell Ball In The Biggest Way

Jax Jones opened Capital's Jingle Bell Ball weekend! Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Jax Jones kicked off Jingle Bell Ball weekend, taking over the decks with bangers including 'Housework', 'Out Out' and 'This is Real'.

Jax Jones was the perfect party-starter this weekend, opening the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard with one incredible performance and a show that set the bar high!

It's not the UK's biggest Christmas party without a room-filled with confetti and dancing festive characters, which is exactly what Jax gave us on Saturday night.

Igniting the party with 'Housework', Jax had 16,000 people on their feet from the start before he got the energy bursting beyond the The O2 with 'All Day and Night', 'Instruction' and 'This is Real' featuring X Factor icon Ella Henderson.

Jax Jones delivered an incredible Jingle Bell Ball set. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Ella Henderson was brought on stage by Jax Jones for their smash-hit 'This Is Real'

WATCH: Jax Jones plays a guessing game with Jimmy Hill ahead of his opening set

Jax Jones lit up the #CapitalJBB carpet with his festive ensemble. Picture: Alamy

Jax Jones Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

'Housework'

'Out Out'

'All Day and Night'

'Instruction'

'Harder'

'Breathe'

'You Don't Know Me'

'This is Real' feat. Ella Henderson

'I Miss You'

'Tequila'

Jax Jones brought all the good vibes at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday, December 11 at The O2 Arena.

