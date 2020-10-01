How To Listen To The All-New Capital Dance with MistaJam

1 October 2020, 11:59 | Updated: 1 October 2020, 13:05

Dance music legend, MistaJam will front Capital Dance
Dance music legend, MistaJam will front Capital Dance. Picture: Capital Dance

As dance legend, MistaJam, joins Capital to host the all-new Capital Dance drive show, check out how you can listen and join the party.

From 4PM on Thursday, 1 October, you can join the biggest party, as we bring you the brand-new home of dance music, Capital Dance, which launches across the UK, playing the biggest dance anthems and club mixes.

Dance music legend, MistaJam will front Capital Dance, as the iconic producer drops his favourite party anthems every Tuesday – Saturday, from 4PM – 7PM.

> Grab Our App To Listen To MistaJam On Capital Dance

Capital is launching Capital Dance, with MistaJam
Capital is launching Capital Dance, with MistaJam. Picture: Capital Dance

Capital’s Coco Cole will be joining MistaJam on Capital Dance, as she hosts an all-new evening show, every Monday – Thursday, from 7PM – 10PM, having already performed at some of the world’s biggest dance festivals.

If that’s not enough, you’re in for a treat, as MistaJam will also be taking over Capital every Friday and Saturday night, from 7PM, as he launches The All-New Capital Weekender; going live with an incredible mix across Capital and Capital Dance.

Coco Cole and Rio Fredrika will also join him on The All-New Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound.

If the likes of Disclosure, MK, Jessie Ware, Love Regenerator, Calvin Harris, Martin Solveig, Paul Woolford, The Blessed Madonna, Duke Dumont, Jax Jones and Armand Van Helden sound like a bit of you, then you don’t want to miss Capital Dance.

MistaJam is taking over Capital Dance
MistaJam is taking over Capital Dance. Picture: Capital Dance

How do I listen to Capital Dance?

You can party with MistaJam on Capital Dance every day, as we play 24 hours non-stop dance on the UK’s official dance station.

Capital Dance is available across the UK on DAB digital radio and on Global Player on your smart speaker – just say ‘Play Capital Dance’ -, iOS or Android device and at capitaldance.co.uk

Who is on Capital Dance?

The All-New Capital Dance Drive Show

Rio Fredrika: Monday, 4pm – 7pm 

MistaJam: Tuesday – Saturday, 4pm – 7pm

The All-New Capital Dance Evening Show

Coco Cole: Monday – Thursday, 7pm – 10pm

The All-New Capital Weekender with MistaJam

Friday & Saturday, 7pm – 10pm, on Capital and Capital Dance

The Capital Weekender with Ministry of Sound

Coco Cole: Friday & Saturday, 10pm – 1:30am, on Capital and Capital Dance

Rio Fredrika: Saturday & Sunday, 1:30am – 5am, on Capital and Capital Dance

MistaJam and Coco Cole are hosting the brand-new Capital Dance
MistaJam and Coco Cole are hosting the brand-new Capital Dance. Picture: Capital Dance

How can I get involved with Capital Dance?

Whether you’re heading off to the pub for a few pints or raving it up at your very own house party, Capital Dance wants to know about it.

You can send messages and videos to Capital Dance via social media, and stay up to date with MistaJam’s hottest hits, too. Follow Capital Dance on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok with @capitaldance 

