Houseparty Tips: How To Lock A Room On Houseparty

30 March 2020, 10:59

How do you lock a room in Houseparty?
How do you lock a room in Houseparty? Picture: Houseparty

With everyone downloading Houseparty there's one thing you should be doing when you're trying to get a little face time with your mates.

Everyone's downloading apps like Houseparty and Zoom for their videos calls however there's one thing you might want to know if you're about to give bae a call on the app.

Believe it or not, countless one on one chats across the country are currently being ruined by people gatecrashing one another's video calls on Houseparty.

Video Call Apps: How To Group Call On Houseparty, Zoom, FaceTime, And More

How do I lock my room on Houseparty?
How do I lock my room on Houseparty? Picture: Houseparty

How do I lock my room in Houseparty?

The answer is pretty simple. Once you have the people you want in your room, which is from 1 to 8 mates, you have to tap the lock at the very bottom of you screen.

This will in turn, stop anyone from joining the group from that point on. However, it's probably best to note that your friends can ask to join a locked room too.

Can you automatically lock a room on Houseparty?

Of course you can skip manually locking rooms and flick on the automatic locking feature too.

Go to your home screen and tap on the smiley face on the left, then choose the cog to get to your app settings. You can then switch on 'privacy mode' meaning you'll never be in an open party again.

Others can't see who you are in a room with when it is locked.

What is 'Stranger Danger' on Houseparty?

This simply means that there is someone in your group who is not on your friends list.

Houseparty actually state in their official rules that 'Stranger Danger is 'When a friend of your friend joins the party, or one of your friends who doesn’t know everyone in the room joins, that’s a time for Stranger Danger. Or, party time!'.

Hot On Capital

Take this quiz to test your Gavin & Stacey knowledge

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Gavin & Stacey?

Features

Drake shared the first photos of his son on Instagram

Drake Shares First Picture Of Son Adonis On Instagram: 'I Miss My Beautiful Family'

Drake

Who is Addison Rae?

Addison Rae: Siblings, Age And Net Worth Of One Of America’s Biggest TikTok Stars

Features

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell met on Strictly 2018

Inside Joe Sugg And Girlfriend Dianne Buswell’s Relationship After They Met On Strictly Come Dancing

TV & Film

Kim Kardashian slammed for million dollar donation whilst promoting SKIMS

Kim Kardashian Blasted For 'Selfish' Million Dollar COVID-19 Donation Whilst Promoting SKIMS Brand
Dr Jenny Harries discussed how long lockdown measures may last

Will The UK Be In Lockdown For Six Months?

Coronavirus