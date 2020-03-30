Houseparty Tips: How To Lock A Room On Houseparty

How do you lock a room in Houseparty? Picture: Houseparty

With everyone downloading Houseparty there's one thing you should be doing when you're trying to get a little face time with your mates.

Everyone's downloading apps like Houseparty and Zoom for their videos calls however there's one thing you might want to know if you're about to give bae a call on the app.

Believe it or not, countless one on one chats across the country are currently being ruined by people gatecrashing one another's video calls on Houseparty.

How do I lock my room on Houseparty? Picture: Houseparty

How do I lock my room in Houseparty?

The answer is pretty simple. Once you have the people you want in your room, which is from 1 to 8 mates, you have to tap the lock at the very bottom of you screen.

This will in turn, stop anyone from joining the group from that point on. However, it's probably best to note that your friends can ask to join a locked room too.

Can you automatically lock a room on Houseparty?

Of course you can skip manually locking rooms and flick on the automatic locking feature too.

Go to your home screen and tap on the smiley face on the left, then choose the cog to get to your app settings. You can then switch on 'privacy mode' meaning you'll never be in an open party again.

Houseparty did well not letting anybody know who you’re in a locked room with pic.twitter.com/uVxWhX15rI — sel (@Pinero_SCN) March 26, 2020

Others can't see who you are in a room with when it is locked.

What is 'Stranger Danger' on Houseparty?

This simply means that there is someone in your group who is not on your friends list.

Houseparty actually state in their official rules that 'Stranger Danger is 'When a friend of your friend joins the party, or one of your friends who doesn’t know everyone in the room joins, that’s a time for Stranger Danger. Or, party time!'.