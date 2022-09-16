The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II: How To Listen

16 September 2022, 16:49

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday September 19
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be held on Monday September 19. Picture: Global

Global has confirmed its plans for its coverage of the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From 10am on Monday 19 September, a special programme from news talk station LBC will be broadcast across all of Global’s radio brands; Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, LBC News and Gold as well as streaming live on Global Player.

It’s the first time that Global will broadcast the same programme across all of its radio stations and is the biggest outside broadcast in Global’s history.

The special programme, The State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II, will be anchored by Nick Ferrari and will be live on air from 10am until 1pm, joined by colleagues Andrew Marr, Shelagh Fogarty, Martin Stanford and Sangita Myska with LBC’s Newsroom reporters broadcasting from across the country to reflect the mood of the nation.

All adverts will be paused on Global radio brands and podcasts from midnight on Monday 19 September, for 24 hours.

All of Global’s outdoor advertising estate will pause adverts, showing a tribute to Her Majesty The Queen instead.

How to listen:

Listen via the Global Player app on IOS, the Global Player app on Android, or online at GlobalPlayer.com.

