Exclusive

WATCH: Capital's Harry Styles' Birthday Watch Party To Celebrate The Singer's 27th

29 January 2021, 06:30 | Updated: 29 January 2021, 07:51

Join Capital for Harry Styles' Birthday Watch Party
Join Capital for Harry Styles' Birthday Watch Party. Picture: Capital

Watch the best Harry Styles moments on Capital, to celebrate his 27th birthday, with Harry Styles' Birthday Watch Party.

We don't like Harry Styles. We love Harry Styles.

Which is why we couldn't not celebrate the 'Golden' singer's 27th birthday, could we?

Roman Kemp is hosting his very own watch party - Harry Styles' Birthday Watch Party - to relive some of Haz's best moments on Capital.

Roman Kemp is hosting Harry Styles' Birthday Watch Party
Roman Kemp is hosting Harry Styles' Birthday Watch Party. Picture: Capital

On Monday, 1 February, at 7PM, join Roman Kemp on YouTube and Global Player as he throws a birthday party, including Harry's best interview moments and live performances, including his Capital's Jingle Bell Ball set in full.

There will also be moments from the likes of Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, Daisy Ridley, Little Mix, Anne-Marie, Lizzo and Lauv, as well as some personal, touching messages from some of H's biggest fans.

Join Roman Kemp on YouTube and Global Player to help Harry Styles celebrate his 27th birthday in, well, style.

More News

Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
