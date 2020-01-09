Twitter Jokes Real Reason Harry And Meghan Have Stepped Down Is So That The Former Actress Can Play Herself In Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Could Meghan play herself? Picture: PA/Netflix

Meghan Markle really wants to play herself in The Crown, according to Twitter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves through social media on Wednesday night when they announced they are taking a step back from their senior roles in the royal family.

Apparently, it’s because they want to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America and also ‘become financially independent’.

However, Twitter think it’s really down to the fact that the Duchess of Sussex wants to play herself in an upcoming series of The Crown on Netflix.

The hit series, which currently features huge stars such as Olivia Colman, chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

Twitter exploded with memes over the theory, with one user writing: “Hang on, this means Meghan can play Meghan in The Crown, doesn’t it?”

Another added: "Now that Harry and Meghan say they want to earn their own way in the world, Meghan will be free to audition for the part of Meghan in The Crown."

meghan markle in 2027 when she wins an emmy for playing herself in the crown season 8 episode about today pic.twitter.com/RaBcseBMBa — yasmin (@theIemonsong) January 9, 2020

All this just so Meghan can play herself in series 7 of The Crown. https://t.co/YfVMCrGuGS — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) January 8, 2020

The Crown's writers after Meghan and Harry's news: pic.twitter.com/t7ka7QjMy5 — Val. (@flowerfrost_) January 8, 2020

Now that Harry and Meghan say they want to earn their own way in the world, Meghan will be free to audition for the part of Meghan in The Crown. — Andrew Neil (@afneil) January 9, 2020

Meghan enjoyed a successful career as an actress before she met Prince Harry and had roles in films as well as the television series Suits.

But would she really take on the role of herself in the hit series? Stranger things have happened.