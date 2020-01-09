Twitter Jokes Real Reason Harry And Meghan Have Stepped Down Is So That The Former Actress Can Play Herself In Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

9 January 2020, 16:06

Could Meghan play herself?
Could Meghan play herself? Picture: PA/Netflix

Meghan Markle really wants to play herself in The Crown, according to Twitter.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves through social media on Wednesday night when they announced they are taking a step back from their senior roles in the royal family.

Apparently, it’s because they want to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America and also ‘become financially independent’.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

However, Twitter think it’s really down to the fact that the Duchess of Sussex wants to play herself in an upcoming series of The Crown on Netflix.

The hit series, which currently features huge stars such as Olivia Colman, chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

Twitter exploded with memes over the theory, with one user writing: “Hang on, this means Meghan can play Meghan in The Crown, doesn’t it?”

Another added: "Now that Harry and Meghan say they want to earn their own way in the world, Meghan will be free to audition for the part of Meghan in The Crown."

Meghan enjoyed a successful career as an actress before she met Prince Harry and had roles in films as well as the television series Suits.

But would she really take on the role of herself in the hit series? Stranger things have happened.

