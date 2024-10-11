Global's Make Some Noise raise over £3.7 million

11 October 2024, 18:08 | Updated: 11 October 2024, 18:11

GMSN raised over £3 million
GMSN raised over £3 million. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Global's Make Some Noise Day raised over £3.7 million for our charities.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Our official charity, Global's Make Some Noise, has raised a total of £3,789,912 after all our brands came together to raise money on Friday 11th October.

On Capital, Jordan North took over with an All Day Breakfast, taking on challenges set by some of his mates from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to help raise money for our official charity.

The challenges included being shut in a pitch black room in the basement of Capital HQ, sticking his hand in a box filled with creepy objects to try and get a star and climbing to the top of the OXO Tower – over 800 steps!

For every challenge he completed our All-Day-Breakfast partners, Quaker Oats, donated to Global's Make Some Noise.

Capital’s Official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, changes lives across the UK. Helping people through illness, mental health struggles, poverty and much more, Global’s Make Some Noise are working with brilliant small charities to make sure nobody is left to face life’s toughest challenges alone.

Jordan climbed over 800 steps for GMSN
Jordan North climbed the Oxo Tower. Picture: Global
Jordan climbed over 800 steps for GMSN
Jordan climbed over 800 steps for GMSN. Picture: Global
Jordan North climbed the Oxo Tower to raise money for GMSN
Jordan North climbed the Oxo Tower to raise money for GMSN. Picture: Global

The difference your money could make...

£35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer

£50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who has no safe bed of their own

TEXT DONATE

To donate £10, £20 OR £30 Text Capital10, Capital20 or Capital30 TO 70766

Standard network charges may apply. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16, please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.comTs&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

Fuelled by Quaker Oats.

Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities Limited, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

TV & Film

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

TV & Film

Who from MAFS UK had an affair?

Who from MAFS UK had an affair? The cheating rumours explained

TV & Film

Is Harry entering a new music era in 2024?

Everything we know about Harry Styles' fourth album - HS4 release date, tracklist & more

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

TV & Film

MAFS UK bride punished after revealing major show spoiler

MAFS UK bride punished after revealing major show spoiler

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits