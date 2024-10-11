Global's Make Some Noise raise over £3.7 million

GMSN raised over £3 million. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Global's Make Some Noise Day raised over £3.7 million for our charities.

Our official charity, Global's Make Some Noise, has raised a total of £3,789,912 after all our brands came together to raise money on Friday 11th October.

On Capital, Jordan North took over with an All Day Breakfast, taking on challenges set by some of his mates from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to help raise money for our official charity.

The challenges included being shut in a pitch black room in the basement of Capital HQ, sticking his hand in a box filled with creepy objects to try and get a star and climbing to the top of the OXO Tower – over 800 steps!

For every challenge he completed our All-Day-Breakfast partners, Quaker Oats, donated to Global's Make Some Noise.

Capital’s Official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, changes lives across the UK. Helping people through illness, mental health struggles, poverty and much more, Global’s Make Some Noise are working with brilliant small charities to make sure nobody is left to face life’s toughest challenges alone.

Jordan North climbed the Oxo Tower. Picture: Global

Jordan climbed over 800 steps for GMSN. Picture: Global

Jordan North climbed the Oxo Tower to raise money for GMSN. Picture: Global

The difference your money could make...

£35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer

£50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who has no safe bed of their own

TEXT DONATE

To donate £10, £20 OR £30 Text Capital10, Capital20 or Capital30 TO 70766

Standard network charges may apply. 100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16, please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.comTs&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

