Turns Out There Were Actually Four Chuckle Brothers & We Had No Idea

20 April 2017, 12:29

Chuckle Brothers

The world was left saddened this week by news that childhood hero Barry Chuckle had died at his home, aged 73.

For over two decades, Barry & Paul Elliott made every kids day that bit better with their performance and crazy antics as the hilarious Chuckle Brothers.

"To me, to you", "Oh dear oh dear" and more were classic catchphrases and in recent years the pair even recorded a track with Tinchy Stryder!

But did you know that there were actually four Chuckle Brothers?! How did we manage to miss that after all these years? We know - we're stunned too.

Chuckle Brothers

Picture: YouTube

Whilst Barry and Paul are the two that everyone will remember, there's actually Jimmy and Brian too and our minds have just officially been blown. Jimmy and Brian even appeared in ChuckleVision on numerous occasions and went by the nicknames No Slacking and Getoutofit.

Jimmy and Brian are known as the Patton Brothers, but in the sixties and seventies they teamed up with Barry and Paul to form the Chuckle Brothers and appeared on several TV shows as a four-piece.

Chuckle Brothers

Picture: YouTube

The brothers eventually split into two comedy duos, with Barry and Paul continuing to use the Chuckle Brothers name and going on to gain huge acclaim on childrens' TV.

In another 'did you know moment', how many of you knew that Barry and Paul actually released an album? Yep, back in 1995 the duo released their debut project 'To You To Me', which featured songs based on their classic catchphrases such as 'Silly You, Silly Me'. Wow.

RIP, Barry. Thanks for the memories. 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Relationship 'Confirmed'

Lili Reinhart Finally 'Reveals' Cole Sprouse Relationship With Sweet Instagram Post
Taylor Swift Gives Shawn Mendes A Glittery New Make Up Look

WATCH: Taylor Swift Gave Shawn Mendes His Dream Make-Up Look

Kendall Jenner's Dog Reportedly Bites Young Girl

Kendall Jenner's Dog Reportedly Bit A Child & The Police Were Called After She 'Fled' The Scene
Ibiza MSN competition

WIN A Trip To Ibiza For You & Two Mates To Rave It Up At The Closing Parties This September!

Cardi B Hangs Out With Kardashians

WATCH: Cardi B Went To The Kardashian's House & Stole This Item To 'Sell On Ebay!'

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Love Island 2018 Name Quiz Asset

QUIZ: Can You Correctly Name Every Single Love Islander?

Pictures Of Month August

August's Hottest MUST-SEE Pictures From The World Of Music

Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain together

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain: Inside Their Adorable Love Story
Love Island 2018

Love Island 2018 Snapchat, Instagram And Twitter Names: Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham And Megan Barton-Hanson Accounts