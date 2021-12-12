Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

12 December 2021, 23:17

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB
Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran closed the Jingle Bell Ball weekend with an extraordinary performance!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran had the comeback to end all comebacks after returning to the charts with his mega-hit of an album, ‘Equals’.

The 30-year-old pop icon took to The O2 arena stage to round off Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard weekend on Sunday night – what a way to close!

All 16,000 fans were singing along to Sheeran tracks that dominated the summer, from ‘Shivers’ to ‘Bad Habits’ – it’s safe to say he brought the good vibes in abundance!

Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Global Player

The hitmaker gave a 12-strong set and even brought out fellow baller Anne-Marie, performing the ultimate nostalgia anthem, ‘2002’.

Fans were treated to bops old and new in the ultimate closing set, check out all the Ed Sheeran X JBB content below!

Ed Sheeran took to the JBB stage for an unforgettable set
Ed Sheeran took to the JBB stage for an unforgettable set. Picture: Alamy
Ed Sheeran was joined by Anne-Marie on stage as they performed '2002'
Ed Sheeran was joined by Anne-Marie on stage as they performed '2002'. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Ed Sheeran opens his electric set at the JBB with 'Bloodstream'

WATCH: Ed Sheeran gave 16,000 people 'Shivers' at The O2 with his new bop

WATCH: Ed Sheeran gave fans goosebumps with his 'Overpass Graffiti' performance

WATCH: Ed Sheeran brought nostalgia to The O2 with 'Castle On The Hill'

WATCH: Ed Sheeran had everyone singing along to his legendary hit 'Shape Of You'

WATCH: Ed Sheeran shared 'Bad Habits' with a roaring crowd of 16,000

WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie gave the performance of a lifetime with '2002'

Ed Sheeran headlined the JBB on Sunday night
Ed Sheeran headlined the JBB on Sunday night. Picture: Getty
Ed Sheeran closed the JBB with a spellbinding set
Ed Sheeran closed the JBB with a spellbinding set. Picture: Alamy

Ed Sheeran Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

  • 'Bloodstream'
  • 'Shivers'
  • 'Castle On The Hill'
  • 'Thinking Out Loud'
  • 'Overpass Graffiti'
  • 'Perfect'
  • '2002' with Anne-Marie
  • 'Merry Christmas'
  • 'Shape Of You'
  • 'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran gave an unforgettable performance during his mammoth set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday, December 12 at The O2 Arena.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

More News

See more More News

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

Anne-Marie and KSI were friendship goals at Capital's Jingle Ball.

Anne-Marie & KSI Were Friendship Goals On Stage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard
JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Jingle Bell Ball

Here's the lowdown of the Jingle Bell Ball 2021 highlights

Jingle Bell Ball 2021 Most Iconic Moments: From Justin Bieber's Show-Stopping Performance To Ed Sheeran's Closing Set
Griff wowed fans on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Griff Dazzles In Christmas Dress Of Dreams On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Griff debuted at the Jingle Bell Ball with a bang!

Griff Kept Fans On Their Feet As She Made Her Grand Jingle Bell Ball Debut

Anne-Marie was a bundle of energy on-stage!

Anne-Marie Brought Her All To The Jingle Bell Ball On Sunday Night

Joel Corry showcased an explosive set at Jingle Bell Ball

Joel Corry Opens Sunday's Jingle Bell Ball With A Bang

Jax Jones opened Capital's Jingle Bell Ball weekend!

Jax Jones Kicked Off The Jingle Bell Ball In The Biggest Way

MistaJam & friends gave The O2 a night to remember with their electric sets

MistaJam & Friends Shut Down The O2 At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Jesy Nelson is back at the Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard

Jesy Nelson Belted Out 'Boyz' During Her Fierce Jingle Bell Ball Return