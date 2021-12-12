Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Ed Sheeran closed the Jingle Bell Ball weekend with an extraordinary performance!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran had the comeback to end all comebacks after returning to the charts with his mega-hit of an album, ‘Equals’.

The 30-year-old pop icon took to The O2 arena stage to round off Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard weekend on Sunday night – what a way to close!

All 16,000 fans were singing along to Sheeran tracks that dominated the summer, from ‘Shivers’ to ‘Bad Habits’ – it’s safe to say he brought the good vibes in abundance!

Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Global Player

The hitmaker gave a 12-strong set and even brought out fellow baller Anne-Marie, performing the ultimate nostalgia anthem, ‘2002’.

Fans were treated to bops old and new in the ultimate closing set, check out all the Ed Sheeran X JBB content below!

Ed Sheeran took to the JBB stage for an unforgettable set. Picture: Alamy

Ed Sheeran was joined by Anne-Marie on stage as they performed '2002'. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: Ed Sheeran opens his electric set at the JBB with 'Bloodstream'

WATCH: Ed Sheeran gave 16,000 people 'Shivers' at The O2 with his new bop

WATCH: Ed Sheeran gave fans goosebumps with his 'Overpass Graffiti' performance

WATCH: Ed Sheeran brought nostalgia to The O2 with 'Castle On The Hill'

WATCH: Ed Sheeran had everyone singing along to his legendary hit 'Shape Of You'

WATCH: Ed Sheeran shared 'Bad Habits' with a roaring crowd of 16,000

WATCH: Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie gave the performance of a lifetime with '2002'

Ed Sheeran headlined the JBB on Sunday night. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran closed the JBB with a spellbinding set. Picture: Alamy

Ed Sheeran Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

'Bloodstream'

'Shivers'

'Castle On The Hill'

'Thinking Out Loud'

'Overpass Graffiti'

'Perfect'

'2002' with Anne-Marie

'Merry Christmas'

'Shape Of You'

'Bad Habits'

Ed Sheeran gave an unforgettable performance during his mammoth set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Sunday, December 12 at The O2 Arena.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard