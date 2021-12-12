Clean Bandit & Special Guests Gave An Epic Performance At The Jingle Bell Ball

12 December 2021, 12:26 | Updated: 12 December 2021, 15:43

Clean Bandit brought guests to the JBB stage in an amazing performance
Clean Bandit brought guests to the JBB stage in an amazing performance. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Clean Bandit gave 16,000 fans the performance they wanted on Saturday night at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clean Bandit know how to get an arena of fans singing along, and that's exactly what they did on Saturday night at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

The hit-makers got the crowd of 16,000 on their feel-good vibe as they belted hits like of hits from 'Symphony' tp 'Rockabye'!

Clean Bandit re-ignited the energy at The O2 and even brought special guest Wes Nelson to the stage – talk about an energised set!

Check out all of the band's smashing performances and backstage antics below...

Clean Bandit took to the stage with one hell of a show
Clean Bandit took to the stage with one hell of a show. Picture: Alamy

WATCH: There's nowhere we'd 'Rather Be' than watching Clean Bandit's set at the O2

WATCH: 'Rockabye' brought the anthemic fun to the #CapitalJBB

WATCH: Clean Bandit bring Wes Nelson on-stage for their smash-hit 'Drive'

WATCH: Clean Bandit get all 16,000 fans at The O2 singing along to 'Symphony'

Clean Bandit 2021 set list:

  • 'Symphony'
  • 'Rockabye'
  • 'Rather Be/Tick Tock'
  • 'Drive' feat. Wes Nelson
Clean Bandit graced the red carpet at UK's biggest Christmas Party
Clean Bandit graced the red carpet at UK's biggest Christmas Party. Picture: Alamy

Clean Bandit delivered an electric set at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday, December 11 – they brought all the energy to The O2 Arena.

