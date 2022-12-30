Exclusive

WATCH: James Corden On His Reasons For Leaving The Late Late Show

30 December 2022, 15:03

James Corden on Capital Breakfast
James Corden on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global
James Corden stopped by Capital's studios, opening up on why he left The Late Late Show and his new show Mammals. He also shared a hilarious story on his pal Jamie Redknapp.

James Corden chatted to Capital's Will Manning about his whirlwind 2022, after announcing in April that it would be his final year as The Late Late Show's host.

In an interview you can watch in full on Global Player, the Brit-born TV star spilled on his reasons for stepping down from the chat show, calling it 'the greatest adventure.'

James admitted it wasn't a decision he took lightly, explaining he'd discussed the decision with his family for 12 months before deciding to step away.

It’s been just maybe the greatest adventure I’ll ever have in my life.

- James Corden

When Will asked how it felt after announcing he was leaving The Late Late Show, James said: "It wasn’t something I said lightly. I’d been thinking about it for 12 months really and my wife and I had been talking about it and I just think there’s something to be said for knowing when it’s time to leave. There’s something to be said for looking around and thinking, ‘what more can we actually do here?’

"'And if we go now it’s been just maybe the greatest adventure I’ll ever have in my life.'

James Corden on The Late Late Show with guests Billy Porter and Chelsea Handler
James Corden on The Late Late Show with guests Billy Porter and Chelsea Handler. Picture: Getty

Revealing the discussions he had with his wife Julia about the move, James said they'd always agreed when his oldest son finished middle school it would be a good time to wrap things up in LA.

He went on: "It just feels really unfair to be moving around 13, 14, 15 year olds. That felt very much a cut off and a line in the sand.

There are some other things I'd like to do, things I'd like to write and things I'd like to say.

- James Corden

"So when you look at all of those things it never once feels like, ‘I’ve made a mistake’ it feels like, ‘well we came to America, we did eight years, 1300 shows (when we’ve finished) and it’s been the greatest adventure."

The actor said he'd also like to explore other ventures, after enjoying working on new Amazon Prime series Mammals, in which he plays a Michelin-star chef whose world implodes 'when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife.'

James added that he has 'other things I'd like to do, things I'd like to write and things I'd like to say.'

