Dove Cameron Is Watching Your TikToks And Asking You Out To Lunch

27 May 2022, 15:16 | Updated: 27 May 2022, 15:21

Dove Cameron scrolled through TikToks with us
Dove Cameron scrolled through TikToks with us. Picture: Global / TikTok
We asked Dove Cameron to get in a TikTok hole with us.

Dove Cameron stopped by our studios after releasing ‘Boyfriend’ to take a look at how some of her biggest fans have been covering her new tune and to just, y’know, have a doom-scroll with us.

We also chucked in a few throwbacks of Dove over the years, including one from her Disney Channel days.

You can watch the whole video right here on Global Player!

With a string of TikToks – including a candid chat she had with her grandma – Dove scrolled through some of the internet’s most popular videos and in the process spilled on a cute gesture she does for creators who steal her heart.

Dove Cameron revealed she invites her favourite TikTokers out to lunch
Dove Cameron revealed she invites her favourite TikTokers out to lunch. Picture: Global

After watching back one TikToker’s split screen video of them impersonating Dove’s pal Debby Ryan on the red carpet Dove proved she falls head over heels easily, calling him ‘her soulmate’ before declaring she’ll ‘take him to lunch’.

“I’m absolutely sick over this man, who is this man?” She demanded to know. “I absolutely love whoever this man is and I know this man is my soul mate.

I do this thing sometimes – this is so creepy – where I find funny people on TikTok or something and I’ll literally follow and DM them and say, ‘let’s go have lunch.

- Dove Cameron

“I’m so serious about this, I’m dead serious. I need to meet you. You’re my soulmate probably.”

Dove then admitted she often DMs people whose videos make her laugh… and we’re still waiting on that DM.

Dove Cameron flicked through some old videos of herself
Dove Cameron flicked through some old videos of herself. Picture: Global

“I do this thing sometimes – this is so creepy – where I find funny people on TikTok or something and I’ll literally follow and DM them and say, ‘let’s go have lunch.’ I don’t know anything about these people but they’re just funny. This man and I are gonna go out to lunch.”

And the dates didn’t stop there, after watching one singer cover her song ‘Boyfriend’, Dove invited her to lunch too.

She said: “I feel like now I’m covering her song. Whoever this is I feel like we’re also having lunch. I feel like you are an Aries.”

Dove also watched back moments from her Disney era and an outtake from her latest music video in which she cuddled an actual snake, assuring us ‘they just wanted to cuddle’.

Watch the whole thing on Global Player now!

