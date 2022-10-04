Back Then When Podcast: Episodes, How To Listen And What It's About

4 October 2022, 10:05

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Remember when Peter Andre wrote a song called Insania? When Girls Aloud released their own line of Barbies? Or when Posh and Becks got married on purple thrones?

What is the Back Then When podcast about?

Back Then When will have you reaching for your double denim to join Keith Lemon and Lucie Cave on their time-machine back to the iconic pop culture moments of the 90s and 00s when this brand new podcast launches on 3rd October on Global Player.

In each episode, BAFTA winning TV host and comedian Keith, and award-winning editor and presenter Lucie, hop in their time-machine for a bonkers, brain-freezing trip down pop culture memory lane.Keith and Lucie indulge in buckets of nostalgia and feel-good showbiz moments on their journey back through the decades to seemingly simpler times...

The pair rifle through iconic magazines as they relive what everyone was talking about, wearing, watching and obsessing over. They also bump into famous faces along the way, some of the most loved, most talked about stars from the headlines, up for joining the ride and trying to remember what on earth they were doing "back then when"... Guests will include Kimberley Walsh, Rachel Stevens, Will Mellor and Natalie Imbruglia.

Back Then When with Keith Lemon & Lucie Cave
Back Then When with Keith Lemon & Lucie Cave. Picture: Global

Back Then When is Keith Lemon's first foray into podcasting. The show is the perfect nostalgic companion for the daily commute, especially for fans of Lemon's signature unfiltered style, and those who, like Keith and Lucie, live and breathe pop culture.

Keith says of the new podcast: "I hope your ears enjoy hearing us talking about the golden years as much as our mouths have enjoyed speaking about them; back when Natalie Imbruglia was singing about being torn, Antony Costa from Blue was in trouble for peeing on cash machines, and Will Mellor looked like a Northern Eminem called Jambo. The golden years!"

Lucie added: "I have so many brilliant memories from the nineties and noughties - a time when life was sillier, and eyebrows were thinner.

“It’s been quite the ride getting into a time machine with Keith - I never know what he’s going to do next. I’ve nearly wet myself on several occasions (from laughing, I haven’t done a Costa!).”

How do I listen to the Back Then When podcast?

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Listen and subscribe to Back Then When on Global Player

More News

See more More News

Bella Hadid has taken on the role of Lena in Hulu series Ramy

Bella Hadid Makes Acting Debut In Comedy Series Ramy

Molly-Mae Hague got candid about the emotional and physical struggles she faced during early pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague Opens Up About Early Pregnancy Struggles: “I Cried Five Times A Day”

eBay for Capital

Merch for Money Challenge with eBay

Netflix's Blonde has sparked mass backlash since its release

Why Netflix's 'Blonde' Is Receiving Backlash: Inside The Marilyn Monroe Discussion Online

Here's when the next Kardashians episode will air on Hulu and Disney

When Is The Next Episode Of The Kardashians On? Date And Air Time

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is over

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star