Back Then When Podcast: Episodes, How To Listen And What It's About

By Capital FM

Remember when Peter Andre wrote a song called Insania? When Girls Aloud released their own line of Barbies? Or when Posh and Becks got married on purple thrones?

What is the Back Then When podcast about?

Back Then When will have you reaching for your double denim to join Keith Lemon and Lucie Cave on their time-machine back to the iconic pop culture moments of the 90s and 00s when this brand new podcast launches on 3rd October on Global Player.

In each episode, BAFTA winning TV host and comedian Keith, and award-winning editor and presenter Lucie, hop in their time-machine for a bonkers, brain-freezing trip down pop culture memory lane.Keith and Lucie indulge in buckets of nostalgia and feel-good showbiz moments on their journey back through the decades to seemingly simpler times...

The pair rifle through iconic magazines as they relive what everyone was talking about, wearing, watching and obsessing over. They also bump into famous faces along the way, some of the most loved, most talked about stars from the headlines, up for joining the ride and trying to remember what on earth they were doing "back then when"... Guests will include Kimberley Walsh, Rachel Stevens, Will Mellor and Natalie Imbruglia.

Back Then When with Keith Lemon & Lucie Cave. Picture: Global

Back Then When is Keith Lemon's first foray into podcasting. The show is the perfect nostalgic companion for the daily commute, especially for fans of Lemon's signature unfiltered style, and those who, like Keith and Lucie, live and breathe pop culture.

Keith says of the new podcast: "I hope your ears enjoy hearing us talking about the golden years as much as our mouths have enjoyed speaking about them; back when Natalie Imbruglia was singing about being torn, Antony Costa from Blue was in trouble for peeing on cash machines, and Will Mellor looked like a Northern Eminem called Jambo. The golden years!"

Lucie added: "I have so many brilliant memories from the nineties and noughties - a time when life was sillier, and eyebrows were thinner.

“It’s been quite the ride getting into a time machine with Keith - I never know what he’s going to do next. I’ve nearly wet myself on several occasions (from laughing, I haven’t done a Costa!).”

How do I listen to the Back Then When podcast?

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify