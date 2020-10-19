5 Celebrity Looks To Recreate This Halloween

Halloween is almost upon us. Picture: Getty

Halloween is almost upon us and obviously your costume is the most important part of the celebration!

Halloween is fast approaching and our social media feeds are about to be flooded with some seriously impressive costumes as everyone throws themselves into making the perfect ghoulish get-up.

If you don’t know where to even begin with your Halloween inspiration, we’ve got some of the most iconic celebrity looks guaranteed to turn heads.

From simple throwbacks like the ultimate 80’s icon to mystical creatures that are always fun to take on, here are five of the best – and easiest – celebrity-inspired costume ideas, because there’s more to Halloween than just carving a pumpkin.

Girl power group

Angel wings and a wig make for an impressive Halloween costume. Picture: Getty

Rally up your mini girl squad for this concept, for matching-themed costumes guaranteed to have you feeling powerful.

The iconic, angel-inspired Halloween look crops up almost every year because it’s such a simple, yet effective, costume to make.

To put a modern spin on the all-leather look, whip out your best black LBDs and get yourself some totally extravagant angel wings – because when is there another acceptable excuse to do so!?

A bright-coloured wig or set of devilish accessories will take things to a whole new level.

Ultimate 80’s icon

Revive the 80's for Halloween. Picture: Getty

Halloween also gives us the chance to get nostalgic, who wouldn’t want to bring back short shorts and wavy shirts!?

For the ideal 80’s throwback this Halloween you’ve got plenty of options costume-wise, from simple items such as garish-patterned shirts – which made a comeback years ago – to shell suits you’ll continue to wear throughout the winter.

And a bright neon tutu is the most effective way to rock this theme, just team with a black top and knee-high socks!

The stylish bunny

Bunny ears are an easy accessory to get your hands on for Halloween. Picture: Getty

If you’re the type that likes to make an effort on Halloween without actually making an effort, the only purchase you need to make is a bunny-ears headband.

Pair that with an all-black, fake leather outfit and a high ponytail and you’ve seriously impressed your mates.

Fairytale villain

Bold makeup is all you need for an easy Halloween look. Picture: Getty

A creepy costume that’s more about the makeup than anything – to become the perfect, spooky fairytale villain all you’ll require is some white powder, bold red lipstick and a smokey eyeshadow.

The villain is always a fun character to portray on Halloween and you’ll be creeping out your entire household after just a quick sweep of powder.

Gothic mermaid

The mermaid is a popular Halloween costume. Picture: Getty

We’re predicting mermaid-theme costumes to be a big hit this Halloween, and the costume is a lot easier than it looks to recreate.

If you don’t want to commit to the full mermaid tale, a midi skirt or a pair of shiny flared trousers will be just as effective!

But if you do fancy going all out, a mermaid tale isn't as hard to find as you think!

Completed with a crop top or bikini top (if you want to brave the cold), this easy costume is definitely one of the fun ones.

