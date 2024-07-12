Capital Breakfast Are Taking Over Wimbledon

Capital Breakfast are at Wimbledon. Picture: Global/Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Capital Breakfast hosts Jordan North, Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers are down at Wimbledon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Capital Breakfast team are at Wimbledon this morning (Friday 12th July) having all the fun and getting up to all sorts of antics until 10am.

Jordan North, Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers, who’s in for Sian Welby, will be giving away £10,000 to one lucky listener, chatting to the fans in the queue and causing all kinds of havoc.

Etiquette expert William Hanson joins us once again, going out and about to chat to punters and getting all the day’s goss from whoever he can chat to.

William has been representing Capital at Wimbledon everyday, chatting to everyone from the punters in the queue to the Ball Management staff – did you know 55,000 balls are used across the entire tournament?!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.