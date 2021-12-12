BBNO$'s Jingle Bell Ball Vibes Got Everyone In The Party Mood

bbno$ made his ball debut. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

BBNO$ delivered all the feel-good vibes during Saturday evening of the Jingle Bell Ball!

The stylish newcomer that is BBNO$ gave fans his all as he brought his iconic hit 'Edamame' to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard stage this weekend.

The Canadian star can do it all - from rapping and singing to songwriting, and he just showcased his talents to 16,000 people at The London O2.

Saturday night of the JBB has delivered nothing but feel-good performances and sets so far, and BBNO$ kept the energy flowing through the crowd!

bbno$ sported a flame-adorned number on the red carpet. Picture: Alamy

bbno$ chats with Jimmy Hill ahead of his set. Picture: Alamy

BBNO$ Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

'Edamame'

bbno$ gave an incredible debut on the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday, December 11 at The O2 Arena.

