BBNO$'s Jingle Bell Ball Vibes Got Everyone In The Party Mood

12 December 2021, 00:03

bbno$ made his ball debut
bbno$ made his ball debut.
BBNO$ delivered all the feel-good vibes during Saturday evening of the Jingle Bell Ball!

The stylish newcomer that is BBNO$ gave fans his all as he brought his iconic hit 'Edamame' to Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard stage this weekend.

The Canadian star can do it all - from rapping and singing to songwriting, and he just showcased his talents to 16,000 people at The London O2.

Saturday night of the JBB has delivered nothing but feel-good performances and sets so far, and BBNO$ kept the energy flowing through the crowd!

bbno$ sported a flame-adorned number on the red carpet
bbno$ sported a flame-adorned number on the red carpet.

WATCH: BBNO$ treated #CapitalJBB party-goers to a performance of his hit 'Edamame'

bbno$ chats with Jimmy Hill ahead of his set
bbno$ chats with Jimmy Hill ahead of his set.

BBNO$ Jingle Bell Ball 2021 set list:

  • 'Edamame'

bbno$ gave an incredible debut on the first night of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Saturday, December 11 at The O2 Arena.

