Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Will Go Ahead Without Studio Audience This Weekend Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Ant and Dec's show will go ahead. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec’s upcoming episode of Saturday Night Takeaway will not have an audience.

Ant and Dec have announced their Saturday Night Takeaway show will air this weekend - but without a live studio audience.

The announcement comes amid the global Coronavirus epidemic.

Visit the NHS site for the latest information and advice about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

A statement from ITV read: "Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead this weekend without a studio audience.

"Our priority is safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved. The show will be made with a reduced production crew and in accordance with the latest guidance from Public Health England.

"The team are looking forward to bringing our viewers a brilliant show on Saturday evening.”

Fans of the show have praised show bosses for taking precautions.

One wrote: “Well done to all the team. Safety is paramount just now and so it’s testament to the boys that they still want to bring us all a bit of sunshine and some laughs. Nobody does it quite like them.”

Another added: “Thank you for still putting the show on. It’ll be weird for A&D but it’s public safety. It’s an odd time for everyone.”

The presenter duo are said to be 'gutted'

A source told a tabloid: "This is a real blow to the lads but they're creative and held a meeting with the top bass at ITV to see how they could make the show work moving forward.

"They have mooted the idea of keeping the audience away and going ahead with the show and most of their usual skits, like 'Undercover' and 'Men In Brown'.

"But while this could work, Ant and Dec know the show survives and thrives from the audience participation. It's the public who bring the party atmosphere to the studio."

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

