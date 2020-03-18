Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway Will Go Ahead Without Studio Audience This Weekend Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

18 March 2020, 11:57 | Updated: 18 March 2020, 14:10

Ant and Dec's show will go ahead.
Ant and Dec's show will go ahead. Picture: ITV

Ant and Dec’s upcoming episode of Saturday Night Takeaway will not have an audience.

Ant and Dec have announced their Saturday Night Takeaway show will air this weekend - but without a live studio audience.

The announcement comes amid the global Coronavirus epidemic.

Visit the NHS site for the latest information and advice about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Remember The Original Little Ant & Dec? We Bet You Won't Recognise Them Now

A statement from ITV read: "Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead this weekend without a studio audience.

"Our priority is safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved. The show will be made with a reduced production crew and in accordance with the latest guidance from Public Health England.

"The team are looking forward to bringing our viewers a brilliant show on Saturday evening.”

Fans of the show have praised show bosses for taking precautions.

One wrote: “Well done to all the team. Safety is paramount just now and so it’s testament to the boys that they still want to bring us all a bit of sunshine and some laughs. Nobody does it quite like them.”

Another added: “Thank you for still putting the show on. It’ll be weird for A&D but it’s public safety. It’s an odd time for everyone.”

The presenter duo are said to be 'gutted'

A source told a tabloid: "This is a real blow to the lads but they're creative and held a meeting with the top bass at ITV to see how they could make the show work moving forward.

"They have mooted the idea of keeping the audience away and going ahead with the show and most of their usual skits, like 'Undercover' and 'Men In Brown'.

"But while this could work, Ant and Dec know the show survives and thrives from the audience participation. It's the public who bring the party atmosphere to the studio."

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

> Download Our App To Listen To Roman Kemp Chat To All Of Your Favourite Stars

Hot On Capital

Pret and McDonald's are among the food places giving NHS staff discounts

From Pret To McDonald's – The Restaurants Giving NHS Workers Free Drinks And Discounts Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Harry Styles with his band during NPR's Tiny Desk concert

Who Are Harry Styles's Backing Band? From Songwriting Bassist To Kickass Drummer

Harry Styles

Noah Cyrus on Reflections

WATCH: Noah Cyrus Opens Up About Conquering Her Mental Health Struggles
Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are still great friends

Louis Tomlinson Congratulating Niall Horan On 'Heartbreak Weather' Is Making Every Directioner Happy

Louis Tomlinson

TikTok celebrities you need to follow

Celebrities On TikTok: Pop Star Usernames You Need To Add On TikTok Right Now

Features