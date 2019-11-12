WWE Live! Heads Out On A 2020 UK Tour: Find Ticket & Venue Information Here!

WWE Live! is returning to the UK, and we've got everything you need to from how to get tickets, to venues near you they're visting, and when!

Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown LIVE will make the trip, so it's not going to be one to miss- and you can get tickets right now!

See your favourite WWE Superstars, including Dean Ambrose, AJ Styles, The Hardy Boyz, Finn Bálor, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and more as they bring WWE’s electric action to the United Kingdom.*

(Fans in Dublin, Ireland, and Belfast, Northern Ireland, can also see WWE Live action Friday and Saturday, 5 and 6 May; tickets are available now.)

WWE! Live is coming to the UK in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Tour dates

Sun 3 May GLASGOW The SSE Hydro

Mon 4 May NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena

Tue 5 May BIRMINGHAM Arena

Wed 6 May CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Thur 7 May SHEFFIELD FlyDSA Arena

Fri 8 May LONDON The O2 (SmackDown Live)

Tickets are available now, so grab them while you can!

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the official WWE Live! tour page!

