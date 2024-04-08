We Are FSTVAL 2024 – Lineup, Info And How To Get Tickets

8 April 2024, 00:01

We Are FSTVL returns for 2024
We Are FSTVL returns for 2024. Picture: Lightfoot Agency
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We Are FSTVAL is back for 2024! Here's who's taking over the stages and how to get tickets.

We Are FSTVL have announced their insane lineup for next year’s event - taking place across the weekend of 25th and 26th May 2024. The iconic festival will be returning to it's previous home at Central Park Dagenham, London.

Over 50 of the biggest names in dance have been revealed to be on the lineup, including DnB legends Chase & Status and Swedish DJ and producer Eric Prydz.

Renowned dance labels Defected, Trick and Abode have also been announced as the latest stage hosts.

With some insane artists and labels at the helm, We Are FSTVL 2024 is looking to be an unbeatable weekend filled with the hottest sounds to kickstart your summer.

Here's the complete We Are FSTVL 2024 line-up and all the info you need on getting tickets:

We Are FSTVL has another epic lineup in 2024
We Are FSTVL has another epic lineup in 2024. Picture: Lightfoot Agency

We Are FSTVL 2024 line-up

  • Chase & Status
  • Eric Prydz
  • Patrick Topping
  • Green Velvet
  • Eats Everything
  • The Martinez Brothers
  • Hedex
  • Bou, Wilkinson
  • Hybrid Minds
  • Kings of the Rollers
  • Jamie Jones
  • Marco Carola
  • LF System
  • Dennis Ferrer
  • Hannah Wants
  • Groove Armada (DJ Set)
  • Low Steppa

How to get tickets to We Are FSTVL 2024

Tickets to We Are FSTVL 2024 are on sale now – get your tickets here.

