Taste of London Is Set To Take Over Regent's Park

Taste of London is taking over Regent's Park! Picture: Taste of London

Promoted by Taste of London

Taste of London is back! Get ready to arrive hungry and celebrate world-class cuisine in the heart of the city. Here's everything you need to know...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fancy food, drink and sun this summer? Well, you're in luck as Taste of London is back and celebrating its 18th birthday!

The food-fuelled garden party is returning to Regent's Park from the 15th to the 19th of June, giving the dining experience a playful summer twist.

One of London's biggest parks is set to be taken over by a whopping 55,000 food lovers and over 150 artisan stalls offering any and every cuisine you can think of!

The festival boasts the best dishes and drinks around so trust us when we say you don't want to miss this epic feast.

Taste of London is hitting Regent's Park in June. Picture: Taste of London

Over 150 artisan stalls will be at the food festival. Picture: Taste of London

Taste of London is the unmissable open-air dining experience. Picture: Taste of London

The alfresco gourmet experience will allow guests to shop and sample an endless range of meals and beverages supplied by the world’s greatest restaurants and most talented chefs.

Rapper Big Zuu and Michelin Green Star chef Chantelle Nicholson are among the line-up, Taste will also be joined by the London restaurant hotspots such as Roti King and Chishuru.

Whether you're after sweet or savoury, coffee or cocktails – there will be a stall waiting for you at the Taste of London festival.

Don't miss your chance to feast your way through a slew of unique dishes in the heart of London, you can grab your tickets here.