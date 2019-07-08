Make The Most Of Your Summer Nights At Rooftop Film Club 2019

Rooftop Film Club 2019. Picture: Rooftop Film Club

What better way to spend a summer's evening than taking in London's best views with Rooftop Film Club watching your favourite movie while the sun sets beside you?

Summer is in full swing and London's favourite outdoor sky-high cinema, Rooftop Film Club, know exactly how to make the most of the long, warm nights and are displaying an array of iconic and classic movies on some of London's best rooftops.

This season’s theme for Rooftop Film Club 2019 is summer of love, meaning there’s a whole host of romantic and heart-wrenching movies to provide all the feels.

From Toy Story 4 and Captain Marvel to 13 Going on 30 and Mean Girls, Rooftop Film Club have a huge selection of films to choose from throughout the entire summer, so you can watch your favourite flicks from the comfort of a deck chair as you take in the stunning London views on a balmy evening in the city.

Check out the full list of films and get tickets for Rooftop Film Club here.

Rooftop Film Club is the perfect way to spend a summer's evening. Picture: Rooftop Fil Club

Rooftop Film Club have three venues this year; the Bussey Building in Peckham, Queen of Hoxton in Shoreditch, and Roof East in Stratford.

Dates and locations

BUSSEY

15th June: Detective Pikachu

23rd June: Captain Marvel

26th June: Rocketman

28th June: Bohemian Rhapsody

29th June: Grease: Sing-a-long

1st July: Aladdin

18th July: Crazy Stupid Love

25th July: UP

28th July: Toy Story 4

QUEEN OF HOXTON

23rd June: Dirty Dancing

24th June: Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-a-long

1st July: Romeo & Juliet

8th July: Spice World

30th July: 10 Things I Hate About You

29th July: A Star is Born

ROOF EAST

20th June: Perks of Being a Wallflower

23rd June: 13 Going on 30

28th June: The Breakfast Club

6th July: The Greatest Showman

13th July: Mean Girls

14th July: Grease

19th July: Baby Driver

25th July: Frozen: Sing-a-long