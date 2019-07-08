Make The Most Of Your Summer Nights At Rooftop Film Club 2019
8 July 2019, 12:22
What better way to spend a summer's evening than taking in London's best views with Rooftop Film Club watching your favourite movie while the sun sets beside you?
Summer is in full swing and London's favourite outdoor sky-high cinema, Rooftop Film Club, know exactly how to make the most of the long, warm nights and are displaying an array of iconic and classic movies on some of London's best rooftops.
This season’s theme for Rooftop Film Club 2019 is summer of love, meaning there’s a whole host of romantic and heart-wrenching movies to provide all the feels.
From Toy Story 4 and Captain Marvel to 13 Going on 30 and Mean Girls, Rooftop Film Club have a huge selection of films to choose from throughout the entire summer, so you can watch your favourite flicks from the comfort of a deck chair as you take in the stunning London views on a balmy evening in the city.
Check out the full list of films and get tickets for Rooftop Film Club here.
Rooftop Film Club have three venues this year; the Bussey Building in Peckham, Queen of Hoxton in Shoreditch, and Roof East in Stratford.
Dates and locations
BUSSEY
15th June: Detective Pikachu
23rd June: Captain Marvel
26th June: Rocketman
28th June: Bohemian Rhapsody
29th June: Grease: Sing-a-long
1st July: Aladdin
18th July: Crazy Stupid Love
25th July: UP
28th July: Toy Story 4
QUEEN OF HOXTON
23rd June: Dirty Dancing
24th June: Bohemian Rhapsody: Sing-a-long
1st July: Romeo & Juliet
8th July: Spice World
30th July: 10 Things I Hate About You
29th July: A Star is Born
ROOF EAST
20th June: Perks of Being a Wallflower
23rd June: 13 Going on 30
28th June: The Breakfast Club
6th July: The Greatest Showman
13th July: Mean Girls
14th July: Grease
19th July: Baby Driver
25th July: Frozen: Sing-a-long