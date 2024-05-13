All The Information On Gripped West London's Heart-Racing Aerial Adrenaline Park

13 May 2024, 06:00

All the information on 'Gripped'
All the information on 'Gripped'. Picture: Gripped
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gather your tribe for an adventure like no other.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Based in West London, Gripped is an outdoor aerial adventure park designed for all the family. There are 6 activities to choose from, including:

The high ropes course: Face one of Grips most exciting challenges as you climb up to the treetops on two high ropes course, perfect for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies.

Dual Zip Line Trekking: Glide down one of the longest zip lines in London and enjoy the buzz and views as you whizz through the air side by side with family or friends.

Bag Jumps: Feel the adrenaline charge through as you jump from a high platform without a harness with a giant inflatable bag waiting for you below, the bag jump is for the brave.

Speed slides: Standing at 24m high chose between 2 speed slides, a near vertical drop or the spiral slide.

Gripped Speed Slide
Gripped Speed Slide. Picture: Gripped
Gripped bag jump
Gripped bag jump. Picture: Gripped

Net Park: This treetop adventures is perfect for kids over the age of four as they climb, bounce and enjoy the large jump nets, tunnels and slides. Perfect for even the youngest of thrill seekers, the Net adventure park is a great addition to the day.

Power Fan Descender: Are you brave enough to face Gripped’s toughest challenge? A free-fall from a 24m tower whilst being attached to a gravity-defying power fan descender – would you take that leap of faith?

Book in advance and save money on your adventure this half-term and conquer Gripped!

Get your tickets here: Available Gripped Tickets | Gripped

