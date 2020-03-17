Working From Home? How To Structure Your Day

How to structure your working day if you're working from home. Picture: Getty

Working from home sounds like a dream come true, but if you roll out of bed and straight onto your laptop you might struggle to break up the day.

If you think working from home means waking up at 9am and remaining in your pyjamas until 5.30pm, you’ll find you’re not as productive as you could be.

It’s important to act as if you’re going into the office, and there are a number of steps you can take to keep a structure whilst your home becomes your work space.

1. Use the time you would be commuting to get dressed (not into lazy clothes!), make breakfast and make a cup of coffee to keep your routine as normal.

2. Embrace video calling with your team-mates - a daily or twice a day video chat, even if it’s not about work, will give you the human interaction we all need. Try and schedule these for the same time each day.

3. Make a clear working space - if you can set up an area in your home that you can differentiate as your working area, you’ll find it easy to get in – and out of – work mode.

4. Use your lunch break to take a full hour away from your working space, if you're working in an area you can close the door on, even better! Ensure you have a hearty lunch to prevent you from snacking unnecessarily throughout the day.

5. Take breaks. Just like you would get up and make a cup of tea in the office, take five minutes every hour or so to walk away from your working space and stretch your legs. Working in short bursts has been proven to boost productivity.

6. Mark the end of the day with a mini celebration, whether that’s going outside for a walk or putting your comfy clothes on, make sure there’s a clear signal you’ve clocked off from working.

