Who Is J Balvin? Height, Age & Net Worth Of ‘Mi Gente’ Singer Revealed

17 April 2020, 13:04

J Balvin has had an incredible career. But who is he?
J Balvin has had an incredible career. But who is he? Picture: instagram

Who is J Balvin? Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Mi Gente’ singer from his height to his age and net worth.

J Balvin has had a hugely succesful career since bursting on to the scene in 2004.

He’s collaborated with everyone from Beyonce to Camila Cabello and Liam Payne and has an incredible back catalogue of hit songs.

Liam Payne And J Balvin Are Basically Twins

But who is he? What’s his height, age and net worth? Let’s take a look…

Who is J Balvin?

J Balvin is a hugely succesful reggaeton singer from Columbia.

How old is J Balvin? What’s his age?

J Balvin is 34 years old.

View this post on Instagram

Padre en cuarentena!! #colores #felicidad #paz

A post shared by J Balvin (@jbalvin) on

How tall is J Balvin?

J Balvin is 5 foot 7.

What is J Balvin's net worth?

He is reportedly worth a whopping $16million.

Who has J Balvin collaborated with?

J Balvin has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world, including Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Justin Bieber and Pitbull.

What is J Balvin’s Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @jbalvin and he has 38.5million followers!

Is J Balvin married? Does he have a wife?

No, J Balvin is not married or even dating right now.

> Download Our App To Get The Latest Music News

Hot On Capital

One World: Together At Home full lineup announced

One World: Together at Home Line Up: Who Is Performing At Lady Gaga’s Coronavirus Benefit?

Lady Gaga

Too Hot To Handle's Lana is exclusive to the show

Who Voices Lana On Too Hot To Handle? Alexa-Style Host's Identity Revealed

TV & Film

The Little Mix ladies are among the stars sharing their first photo as a couple

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, And Laura Whitmore Lead The Celebs Sharing Their First Couple Photos

News

Netflix star Kori Sampson is one of the contestants on Too Hot To Handle

Too Hot To Handle's Kori Sampson: 5 Things You Need To Know About Model & Contestant From Hertfordshire

TV & Film

David Guetta has been writing music during lockdown

WATCH: David Guetta Has Been Writing A Song-A-Day Whilst In Lockdown

David Guetta

Lizzo has become a pop sensation

Who Is Lizzo And What Songs Does She Have? Get To Know The Pop Sensation

News