Who Is J Balvin? Height, Age & Net Worth Of ‘Mi Gente’ Singer Revealed

J Balvin has had an incredible career. But who is he? Picture: instagram

Who is J Balvin? Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘Mi Gente’ singer from his height to his age and net worth.

J Balvin has had a hugely succesful career since bursting on to the scene in 2004.

He’s collaborated with everyone from Beyonce to Camila Cabello and Liam Payne and has an incredible back catalogue of hit songs.

But who is he? What’s his height, age and net worth? Let’s take a look…

Who is J Balvin?

J Balvin is a hugely succesful reggaeton singer from Columbia.

How old is J Balvin? What’s his age?

J Balvin is 34 years old.

How tall is J Balvin?

J Balvin is 5 foot 7.

What is J Balvin's net worth?

He is reportedly worth a whopping $16million.

Who has J Balvin collaborated with?

J Balvin has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world, including Beyonce, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Justin Bieber and Pitbull.

What is J Balvin’s Instagram?

His Instagram handle is @jbalvin and he has 38.5million followers!

Is J Balvin married? Does he have a wife?

No, J Balvin is not married or even dating right now.

