QUIZ: Are You Anne-Marie Or Niall Horan?

21 May 2021, 16:30

Are you the Anne-Marie or Niall Horan of your friendship group?
Are you the Anne-Marie or Niall Horan of your friendship group? Picture: @annemarie/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have gone from BFFs to collaborators - but who are you most like? Take the quiz and find out!

Anne-Marie and Niall Horan have easily become our favourite pop star friendship in the past year!

And what’s more, the pair have now pretty much made all of our dreams come true after providing us with their magical collaboration, ‘Our Song’.

Inside Niall Horan & Anne-Marie's Friendship & Musical Collaboration

But the time has come to really take the test and see who you are in your friendship group - are you Anne-Marie? Or are you Niall?

Take the ultimate quiz and find out!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

Olivia Rodrigo has just released 'Sour'

QUIZ: Answer 6 Olivia Rodrigo Questions And We’ll Tell You Which ‘Sour’ Song You Are

News

Molly-Mae Hague responded to Jake Paul's 'screenshots'

Molly-Mae Hague Responds To ‘DM’ing Jake Paul’ & Brands Messages Fake

News

Olivia Rodrigo touches on important topics in 'hope ur ok'

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Hope Ur Ok' Lyrics Reach Out To LGBTQI+ Community

News

Jesy Nelson has officially gone solo after signing her first record deal since leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson Signs First Solo Record Deal Five Months After Little Mix Exit

News

Are Olivia Rodrigo's 'traitor' lyrics about Joshua Bassett?

Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Traitor’ About Joshua Bassett? Her Lyrics About ‘Betrayal’ Explained

News