Jonathan Van Ness Tour: Tickets, Dates And All The Info On Queer Eye Star’s UK & Ireland Tour

Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his stand-up tour to the UK and Ireland. Picture: Ticketmaster / PA

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his tour to the UK and Ireland.

Queer Eye’s hair stylist pro and one fifth of the Fab Five, Jonathan Van Ness, is in the midst of a comedy tour, Road to Beijing, which will detail his journey to becoming a figure skater.

Jonathan, who recently bravely revealed he’s HIV positive, described the tour as: “Standup comedy meets gymnastics meets a night of glamour.”

But which cities is he bringing the tour to and how can you get tickets?

Here’s all the information you need...

What is Jonathan Van Ness’ tour about?

In snippets the Fab Five member has shared on social media from his tour, he explains how he remains so body confident and where that confidence stems from.

In one trailer for the tour he says: “I learned to love my body all the way to the point where I developed what I can only presume is reverse body dysmorphia.”

He also shows off the gymnastics and skating moves he learnt while training to become a figure skater.

Dates

Jonathan’s first show in the UK is 16 October at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre, but he’ll also be heading to Glasgow, London and Manchester.

The star has a jam packed schedule, with more than one show per day over just a few days.

The dates and locations of the shows are listed below:

16 October 17:30 - Olympia Theatre, Dublin

16 October 19:00 - Olympia Theatre, Dublin

16 October 21:45 - Olympia Theatre, Dublin

17 October 19:00 - O2 Apollo, Manchester

18 October 21:30 - Eventin Apollo, London

18 October 19:00 - Eventim Apollo, London

19 October 19:00 - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

19 October 20:00 - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

The Queer Eye star recently revealed he's HIV positive. Picture: PA

Tickets

Tickets for Jonathan’s tour are still available, with prices starting from £31.75 and ranging to £141 at venues around the UK and Ireland.

He’s spent the past few months taking the tour across America.

Is Jonathan doing a book tour?

Jonathan is doing a book tour, however only at some locations in the US.

He took a short break from the tour after publicly sharing the news he’s HIV positive, to rest up and spend time with his mum, before throwing himself into the tour schedule.

