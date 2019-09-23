Jonathan Van Ness Tour: Tickets, Dates And All The Info On Queer Eye Star’s UK & Ireland Tour

23 September 2019, 12:48

Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his stand-up tour to the UK and Ireland
Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his stand-up tour to the UK and Ireland. Picture: Ticketmaster / PA

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his tour to the UK and Ireland.

Queer Eye’s hair stylist pro and one fifth of the Fab Five, Jonathan Van Ness, is in the midst of a comedy tour, Road to Beijing, which will detail his journey to becoming a figure skater.

Jonathan, who recently bravely revealed he’s HIV positive, described the tour as: “Standup comedy meets gymnastics meets a night of glamour.”

But which cities is he bringing the tour to and how can you get tickets?

Here’s all the information you need...

What is Jonathan Van Ness’ tour about?

In snippets the Fab Five member has shared on social media from his tour, he explains how he remains so body confident and where that confidence stems from.

In one trailer for the tour he says: “I learned to love my body all the way to the point where I developed what I can only presume is reverse body dysmorphia.”

He also shows off the gymnastics and skating moves he learnt while training to become a figure skater.

Dates

Jonathan’s first show in the UK is 16 October at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre, but he’ll also be heading to Glasgow, London and Manchester.

The star has a jam packed schedule, with more than one show per day over just a few days.

The dates and locations of the shows are listed below:

16 October 17:30 - Olympia Theatre, Dublin

16 October 19:00 - Olympia Theatre, Dublin

16 October 21:45 - Olympia Theatre, Dublin

17 October 19:00 - O2 Apollo, Manchester

18 October 21:30 - Eventin Apollo, London

18 October 19:00 - Eventim Apollo, London

19 October 19:00 - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

19 October 20:00 - SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

The Queer Eye star recently revealed he's HIV positive
The Queer Eye star recently revealed he's HIV positive. Picture: PA

Tickets

Tickets for Jonathan’s tour are still available, with prices starting from £31.75 and ranging to £141 at venues around the UK and Ireland.

He’s spent the past few months taking the tour across America.

Is Jonathan doing a book tour?

Jonathan is doing a book tour, however only at some locations in the US.

He took a short break from the tour after publicly sharing the news he’s HIV positive, to rest up and spend time with his mum, before throwing himself into the tour schedule.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity And Music News

Hot On Capital

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock has voiced her opinion on a series of matters

The Best Times Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Spoken Out For Everything That's Right

Little Mix

Harry Styles paid for everyone's bar tab like a true legend

Harry Styles Just Paid For Everyone's Bar Tab & Fans Want To Know Why They Weren't There
Unbelievable is a limited series on Netflix

What Is A Netflix 'Limited Series' And What's Different About Them?

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter began dating in August 2019

Miley Cyrus And Kaitlynn Carter’s Relationship Timeline: From How They Met To Why They Split
Justin Bieber shows off his multimillion dollar 'man cave' basement

WATCH: Justin Bieber Shows Fans Around His Luxury 'Man Cave' With Slushie Machine

Justin Bieber