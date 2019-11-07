The Most Charitable Pop Stars Out There, From Taylor Swift To Harry Styles & Miley Cyrus

We've put together a list of the most charitable pop stars so you can see which of your favourite artists is digging deep and giving back.

We know a whole lot about our favourite pop stars, from their likes and dislikes, how they spend their free time, and their creative processes- but on a more personal level, do we know which stars support charities, and who is the most generous?

It must be said that some give large amounts to charity in secret, so these are figures that have been published, and of course, not everything is about the money, jeez guys, so we've dropped in some of the cutest things they've also done out of the kindness of their own hearts!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Video Awards... Picture: Getty

The 29-year-old, 'Lover' singer is widely known to be of the most charitable celebrities out there- regularly donating money to both large and small causes, many of which remain undisclosed to this day, but the singer also has a particular flair for helping individuals out in their time of need.

There are almost too many examples to count of the star dropping donations into fans' GoFundMe pages, helping to pay off everything from college tuition to medical bills, or even... an actual house!

Taylor is no stranger to donating her time either, having surprised people to perform at their weddings, at hospitals, to proposing, and that's another reason we love her.

Harry Styles

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

As the 'Lights Up' singer wrapped up his first solo tour in 2018, it emerged he had raised over $1.2 million for charity, spreading it amongst 59 different grassroots charities, something Forbes called bucking the celebrity trend of choosing one charity to support and sends a message about the views he has on certain issues.

Throughout the course of his tour, he also made conscious efforts to prevent the use of single use plastic and save considerable amounts of water.

Seeing as he is about to drop his second album before taking it on tour on 2020, people should be ready to see what philanthropy the 'Sign Of The Times' singer will tie into it next.

Miley Cyrus

2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 – Show. Picture: Getty

Philanthropy is extremely close to Miley's heart, so much so, she set up her own foundation, The Happy Hippy Foundation, back in 2014 which focus on youth homelessness and LGBTQ youth.

She even used winning a VMA back in 2014 as an opportunity to raise awareness about youth homelessness, asking a young homeless person, Jesse Helt, to accept the award on her behalf.

In terms of cold, hard, cash- Miley puts many famous faces to shame, having previously donated half a million dollars to Hurricane Harvey relief in 2017.

The 'Mother's Daughter' singer and her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, also donated $500,000 to the wildfire relief in LA after their Malibu home was destroyed back in 2018.

Shawn Mendes

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

Following in the footsteps of other superstars, Shawn has launched his own foundation, aptly named 'The Shawn Mendes Foundation', focussing on youth issues ranging from climate change to gun violence.

His foundation has only recently been formed, and the 'In My Blood' singer has said he wants to focus it on issues fans care about the most, so is gathering a whole lot of ideas right now, but we know one of the nicest guys in pop will create something epic from it.

He has also previously donated $100,000 to the Red Cross to earthquake relief and back in 2015, when he was still just a wee baby starting out his musical career, he smashed a target of $25,000 he set to raise money to build a school in Ghana!

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show". Picture: Getty

Selena Gomez has not only supported and donated to a vast array of charities throughout her acting and musical career, she has helped a Lupus charity see a huge spike in donations since opening up to the world about her health battle which saw her need a kidney transplant back in 2017.

She's a celeb who understands the power of her platform, having most recently worked on a Netflix documentary, Living Undocumented, about the plight of undocumented immigrants living in the United States to hopefully bring about change.

After starring in a Woody Allen film and facing backlash from the Time's Up movement, she was said to have donated an amount 'far exceeding her fee' she received for the film along with her co-star, Timothée Chalamet.

