Chloe Sims Before Surgery: Celebs Go Dating And TOWIE Star’s Transformation From Lips To Bum Lift

Chloe Sims before and after surgery: TOWIE star's transformation revealed. Picture: PA/Instagram

The Only Way Is Essex favourite Chloe Sims has been very open about her plastic surgery - here’s everything she’s had done including her teeth and breast enlargement.

Chloe Sims, who is currently looking for love on Celebs Go Dating, first found fame on hit reality show, The Only Way Is Essex.

Putting herself out there, and sparking romance rumours with Love Island’s Eyal Booker, the TOWIE star has also been asked a LOT of questions surrounding her plastic and cosmetic surgery ventures, particularly how she felt before and after.

Open to discussing her beauty ventures, the 35 year old who has a daughter, has admitted in the past to having lip fillers, a boob job and even a bum lift.

Here’s everything you need to know about Chloe Sims’ surgery:

Chloe Sims boob job

Chloe revealed in an interview in 2016 that her two boob jobs are her biggest surgery “regret” and at the time, she promised herself to not go under the knife again.

Has Chloe had a bum lift?

Showing off the before and after results on TOWIE, it’s reported Chloe flew to Marbella in 2017 to have her bottom reshaped.

Chloe Sims has admitted she's happy with her transformation. Picture: Chloe Sims/Instagram

Chloe Sims on Botox and lip fillers

Owning a Brentwood salon that offers the service, Chloe revealed she still has the odd treatment, but not “as much” as she used to.

Back in 2012, Chloe also admitted in an interview she had experimented with lip fillers.

The TOWIE star has proudly shown off the results of her bum reshaping surgery. Picture: Chloe Sims/Instagram

Chloe Sims’ teeth transformation

Jumping on that Hollywood smile trend early, Pete Wicks’ pal had her veneers in 2011. So happy with the results she even took to Twitter to thank the person her new smile.