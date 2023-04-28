Don’t Miss The Podcast Show 2023

The Podcast Show is returning in May 2023. Picture: The Podcast Show

By Capital FM

The Podcast Show London is back again this year - make sure you don’t miss out on the international festival for the business of podcasting.

The Podcast Show London is back and will bring together thousands from the global podcast community under one roof.

The industry event will be taking place at the Business Design Centre, Islington, between 24-25 May.

Global is an Official Partner to the show and trust us when we say the event is not to be missed as it hosts celebrity speakers including Global’s Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodell of The News Agents.

Tickets are on sale now! Save 10% off your Day Pass with code GLOBAL

The Podcast Show is back this May. Picture: The Podcast Show

The News Agents will be speakers at The Podcast Show 2023. Picture: Global

Creators and avid podcast listeners will be in attendance of this one-of-a-kind event to inspire and empower the future of the industry.

The live podcast festival will see 500+ brands attend, with inspirational content from each podcaster.

