Tate McRae Serves Fashion Goals On Capital's Summertime Ball Red Carpet

Tate McRae stunned on the red carpet. Picture: Shutterstock

By Emma Soteriou

Capital's Summertime Ball has kicked off with Tate McRae among the celebs taking to the red carpet ahead of the show.

The Canadian singer appeared in Capital's star-studded line-up on Sunday 12 June, which also includes Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and George Ezra.

Ahead of her performance, she rocked an amazing smart-casual look that was absolute fire - and we would expect nothing less from the star.

Tate sported an oversized black blazer with a white shirt over the top of a raptors tee.

Bringing the look together was a paired of smart black raptors shorts.

Tate McRae appeared in a smart-casual look to mark the occasion. Picture: Shutterstock

The 18-year-old also wore white platform sock boots to match her nails in the smart-casual combo.

She finished the edgy look with a black spike necklace and layered rings.

Tate sported a smart-casual combo. Picture: Shutterstock

Tate recently released her debut album, 'I Used To Think I Could Fly', which she gave the crowd a taste of in her set.

She is perhaps best known for her song 'You Broke Me First', which became an international hit after going viral on TikTok.

Tate performed three songs during the show. Picture: Shutterstock

Her performance also included 'She's All I Wanna Be' - her second single from the album.

In an earlier game with Capital's Niall Gray, she braved her fear of snakes to save Harry Styles, which you can watch on Global Player.

