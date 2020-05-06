Play Tinder With Capital's Summertime Ball Stars To See Who You're Gonna Match With

6 May 2020, 12:02 | Updated: 6 May 2020, 12:14

#CapitalSTB Tinder 2018

You're ready to enjoy the #BestofCapitalSTB, but which of the Ballers are you going to have a slow dance with? Get swiping to find out...

We love the #BestofCapitalSTB. We love Tinder. So what else could we really do but merge the two of them together?!

We've collected some of our favourite Ballers - from Shawn Mendes to Rita Ora - and made them all a cheeky, little dating profile. All you have to do is swipe right if you want to bae them, or swipe left if they're not really your type...

> QUIZ: Which #CapitalSTB Star Posted These Embarrassing Tweets?

Once your fingers had done the swiping, we'll find out who's the most datable Baller, and who you're destined to be with.

WARNING: This is 100% scientifically accurate, and you may actually end up in a relationship with the whole of Years & Years.

 

> Grab Our App, And Get All Of The Latest On The #CapitalSTB!

