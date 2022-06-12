Sam Ryder Reveals He Helped Build Wembley Stadium At Capital's Summertime Ball

He smashed Eurovision, stunned crowds at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, and now he's revealed he helped build Wembley Stadium with his dad...is there anything Sam Ryder can't do?

The 'Space Man' singer stole the hearts of the nation when his incredible performance secured second place for the UK at Eurovision last month.

And as if we couldn't love him any more, we've just found out the British singer helped build Wembley Stadium with his dad when he worked in construction.

He told Capital's Jimmy Hill during Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard it is "mad" to be back at Wembley Stadium - but this time being front and centre stage.

Sam Ryder on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

"Last time I stood here I was working," he said. "I was building it with my dad when I was working in construction, so I was making the floors - that's why they're all wonky.

"Last time I was here I was building the place with my dad. It's just mad."

Sam Ryder on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

Sam rose to stardom through TikTok, after posting music covers during the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

He came second in Eurovision in May, making it the highest place the nation has finished since 1998, just losing out on the top spot to Ukrainian rap group Kalush.

Sam Ryder backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

He's become a fan favourite since his Eurovision success and it was only announced this week that he was joining the #CapitalSTB lineup.

Despite the little notice, he certainly didn't disappoint! He had fans up on their feet, dancing along and even dads singing all the words.

