Mimi Webb Talks Meeting Justin Bieber And Eddie Benjamin At Capital's Summertime Ball

By Sophie Barnett

TikTok sensation turned superstar Mimi Webb spoke to Capital Summertime Ball with Barclaycard about hanging out with Justin Bieber at his upcoming show and finally meeting Eddie Benjamin.

After a huge year for Mimi Webb, the rising star stunned crowds at #CapitalSTB with hits 'House on Fire', 'Good Without' and '24/5'.

Before the 21-year-old took to the stage she spoke to Capital's Jimmy Hill about supporting her idol Justin Bieber at one of his upcoming show's in Helsinki - what a gig!

She also confessed to loving Eddie Benjamin - her fellow Baller - and being excited to finally meet him.

Mimi Webb backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

"I haven't met Eddie yet but I can't wait to meet him," she told Jimmy.

"We've tried a few times to meet because we've been in like different places at the same time, so yeah hopefully we will be able to meet this time."

Mimi Webb backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

Mimi is supporting Justin Bieber at his show in Helsinki on August 9, where she will be joined by Noah Cyrus and Sebastian Noto.

She wrote on Twitter in April: "IM SUPPORTING @justinbieber & I’m crying!!! eeekkkkk guys I can’t I’m so excited !! SEE YA THERE BBYSSS"

After her music went viral on TikTok in 2020, the singer has dominated the charts with hit after hit.

From 'Good Without' to 'Dumb Love', Mimi knows how to make a smash.

Mimi Webb on stage at Wembley. Picture: Shutterstock

This was her first ever Summertime Ball performance and she certainly didn't disappoint - wowing crowds with her performances and infectious laugh.

And as if her voice wasn't enough to fangirl about she also looked stunning in her leather and metallic getup, striding across the stage in her bright red knee high boots.

It was giving cowgirl vibes and we loved every moment!

Mimi Webb speaks to Capital presenter Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

Another newcomer on the Summertime Ball stage is Eddie Benjamin - and he killed his debut!

Eddie delivered a bag of performances, singing 'Hey Ya' and 'Weatherman', leaving the crowd wanting more. We'll definitely be watching his performances on repeat!

Eddie Benjamin at Capital's Summertime Ball 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

Also on the lineup at #CapitalSTB is Harry Styles, Anne Marie, George Ezra and David Guetta.

