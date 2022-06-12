Mabel Reveals How She Plans To Get Revenge On Harry Styles At Capital's Summertime Ball

By Emma Soteriou

Mabel has revealed her revenge plan against Harry Styles after being pied by the star - and we think it's artistic genius at its finest!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 'Don't Call Me Up' singer spoke to Jimmy Hill backstage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard and explained what she had in store for Harry.

Mabel was originally pied by him back in 2018, and after four years finally had the opportunity to get him back.

"Have you planned any revenge on Harry Styles today?" Jimmy Hill asked.

"Just can't get to him - it's too hard to get to him," said Mabel.

WATCH: Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022 On Global Player

Check out Mabel's #CapitalSTB interviews, backstage moments and performance on Global Player!

Mabel performed he stop hits during the show. Picture: Shutterstock

"What would you do if you could - would you go straight back with a cream pie?"

"No, I think he talks so much about food like watermelon, sugar, kiwi... I'm thinking a watermelon sugar smoothie just all over that gorgeous suit.

She went on to say: "It'd probably look great though, wouldn't it?

"It would go instantly into slow motion and Harry would be like 'Watermelon sugar!'"

The perfect prank for the perfect revenge we think!

Harry and Mabel are among the amazing line-up of artists who took to the Wembley stage this Sunday for Capital STB, with others including Ed Sheeran and Becky Hill.

Capital's Summertime Ball. Picture: Capital

How To Watch Capital’s Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2022